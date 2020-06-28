Sophie Choudry on keeping mental health in check: I don’t want a negative moment turn into a negative day for me

bollywood

People from all walks of life have been sharing concerns around mental health and opening up about their struggle with depression. And actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has put the spotlight back on this important subject that seldom gets spoken about openly.

Actor-singer-host Sophie Choudry admits having been through tough days and how dealing with that phase was difficult. and hence, she stresses on the importance of maintaining a healthy mind and body.

“Sometime back when I went to the market, I could feel the tension around. Everyone looked worried. It did affect me. Then, there are certain incidents that make you sad. But, I don’t want a negative moment turn into a negative day,” she says.

Even through her social media presence, Choudry has been trying to help those who are “facing anxiety and fear” suggesting them to have a routine. “And even if it’s at the cost of being judged at times, I cannot be fake about whatever I put out there,” she adds.

Meanwhile, she has been doing an interview series online asking her celebrity friends on how they’re dealing with the pandemic, planning to resume work etc. While it has been received well, Choudry shares facing backlash for her video with Sid Mallya.

“Sid is someone who talks a lot about mental health, and what he was saying is relevant. On his own Instagram, he has this series on depression, loneliness, anxiety, OCD,and we addressed that, too. I felt it was important,” she clarifies.

Choudry, 37, further slams those who do nothing but post nasty comments on celebrity posts on social media. “I find it shallow when people say that you’re showing off while working out etc, but it’s not just about body fitness but also about mental sanity,” she rues.

Giving a piece of advice to those who’re unable to keep a check on their emotional well being, she asserts that apart from concentrating on one’s career, everybody must find what makes them happy and sane.

“If a person is putting exercise videos on social media, that doesn’t mean they’re doing anything else. That’s how I keep my heart and my healthy, that’s the positivity I want to give out. It varies from person to person. But, I’m not sitting idle, I’ve other work, too that I don’t like to speak about often,” she tells us.

