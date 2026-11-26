Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, often develops gradually and may not produce noticeable symptoms during its early stages. One of the biggest challenges in diagnosing the disease is that its initial symptoms can resemble common digestive problems such as acidity, gastritis, bloating or indigestion. As a result, people may ignore persistent discomfort or manage it with over-the-counter medications without investigating the underlying cause. Recognising warning signs and seeking timely medical advice can help ensure early diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

One early symptom not to overlook is persistent indigestion or discomfort in the upper abdomen. While occasional indigestion is common, symptoms that occur frequently, do not improve with routine treatment or progressively worsen need medical evaluation.

"Patients may experience a burning sensation, abdominal discomfort, bloating, nausea or a feeling of heaviness after meals", Dr Hemkant Verma, Senior Consultant and Unit Head, Oncology, ShardaCare - Healthcity tells Health Shots.

However, these symptoms do not necessarily indicate cancer; their persistence, particularly when accompanied by other warning signs, warrants further investigation.

What are the symptoms of early satiety?

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Another important symptom is early satiety, or feeling full after eating only a small quantity of food. Some individuals may notice they cannot finish their usual meals or feel uncomfortably full even after consuming small portions. This may happen when a tumour affects the stomach's ability to expand normally or interferes with the movement of food through the digestive tract. When early fullness continues for several weeks, it should not be dismissed as a temporary digestive disturbance.

What is the main reason for unexplained weight loss?

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When a person starts losing weight without changing their diet, exercise routine, or lifestyle, it may indicate an underlying health condition. In stomach cancer, weight loss can occur because of reduced appetite, early satiety, difficulty eating, or changes in the body's metabolism. Some patients may also experience persistent nausea, vomiting, difficulty swallowing or a general feeling of weakness and fatigue.

What could be causing me to vomit a lot of blood?

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Other symptoms that require medical attention include recurring abdominal pain, loss of appetite, frequent vomiting, blood in vomit and black, tarry stools, which may indicate bleeding in the digestive tract. In advanced cases, patients may develop anaemia from chronic blood loss, resulting in tiredness, breathlessness, and reduced energy levels.

What are the main risk factors for stomach cancer?

Certain factors can increase the risk of developing stomach cancer. These include a family history of gastric cancer, smoking, excessive consumption of salty or smoked foods, chronic inflammation of the stomach lining and certain inherited genetic conditions. The risk also increases with age.

It is important to understand that experiencing one or more of these symptoms does not automatically mean a person has stomach cancer. However, persistent, unexplained or progressively worsening digestive symptoms should be evaluated by a specialist, particularly when accompanied by weight loss, anaemia or difficulty swallowing.

Can endoscopy detect cancer without biopsy?

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{{^usCountry}} Diagnosis may involve an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, during which a doctor examines the stomach lining and takes a biopsy if any suspicious area is identified. Additional imaging and investigations may be recommended to determine the extent of the disease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diagnosis may involve an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, during which a doctor examines the stomach lining and takes a biopsy if any suspicious area is identified. Additional imaging and investigations may be recommended to determine the extent of the disease. {{/usCountry}}

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The key message is not to normalise persistent digestive discomfort or repeatedly self-medicate for symptoms that are not resolving. Timely consultation, appropriate investigations and early diagnosis can significantly improve the chances of effective treatment and better patient outcomes.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)