Struggling to unwind after a long day? These simple yoga poses before bed can help relax your body and quiet your mind

The transition from day to night is an important period for the body and mind. Evening is a time to slow down and approach rest and inner awareness, after professional activity, physical activity, digital engagement, and constant mental stimulation. Yoga offers an ancient and holistic way to transition. It provides a structure to let go of built-up tension, calm the breath, and calm the mind through asana, pranayama, mudra, meditation, sound, and conscious relaxation. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, yoga and spiritual leader, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared yoga poses that will help you unwind after a long day.

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Creating the right environment

A calm, comfortable, quiet area, dimmer lighting, and comfortable clothes can help ease the transition into rest. Take a few moments before starting to sit quietly and notice the rhythm of the breath. This break is a step into self-reflection and introspection.

Evening practice is well suited for gentle techniques that promote steadiness and ease.

Gentle asanas

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{{^usCountry}} According to Siddhaa Akshar, these evening asanas should be done softly and sensitively: Supta Matsyendrasana (Reclining Spinal Twist) gently stimulates the spine and helps to bring awareness to the breath.

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana) focuses on the hips/legs.

Janu Sirsasana, or Head-to-Knee Pose, brings a slight flexion forward and lengthens the stretched-out leg and hip area.

Supta Padangusthasana (Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose) offers a gentle stretch to the legs without putting the body off balance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Siddhaa Akshar, these evening asanas should be done softly and sensitively: Supta Matsyendrasana (Reclining Spinal Twist) gently stimulates the spine and helps to bring awareness to the breath.

Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana) focuses on the hips/legs.

Janu Sirsasana, or Head-to-Knee Pose, brings a slight flexion forward and lengthens the stretched-out leg and hip area.

Supta Padangusthasana (Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose) offers a gentle stretch to the legs without putting the body off balance. {{/usCountry}}

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“It is important to emphasize ease, stability and awareness, but not an advanced expression of any posture,” highlighted Siddhaa Akshar.

Pranayama

“Once the body has been gently mobilised, attention can naturally shift towards the breath,” said Siddhaa Akshar. Nadi Shodhana Pranayama, or alternate-nostril breathing, can form a meaningful part of an evening practice when performed comfortably and without strain. The practice brings sustained attention to the breath and encourages a measured, conscious rhythm. Breath is the link between physical and inner experience in yogic practice. With focus on the breath, the practitioner slowly moves away from the busyness of the day and becomes more aware of the here and now.

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Evening practice is well suited for gentle techniques that promote steadiness and ease. Pranayama should always be practised with awareness, keeping in mind the capacity of the individual and giving appropriate guidance.

Mudra

According to Siddhaa Akshar, mudras are used to enhance concentration and awareness and are traditionally part of yoga and meditation. The practitioner can sit in a comfortable position with hands in a selected mudra and close the eyes to be able to observe the breath and sensations in the body.

Mudras are used to enhance concentration and awareness and are traditionally part of yoga and meditation.

More stillness in the body equals more awareness in the mind. This stage is one in which yoga transcends the body to get in touch with presence, stillness, and conscious awareness before rest.

Sound and vibration

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Another key aspect of the yogic practise is sound. A few rounds of Om chanting can be incorporated into an evening routine. It may be done lightly, focusing on the vibration of the sound and the stillness after the sound.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.