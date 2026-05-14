Struggling with high BP? Doctor recommends this easy 3-3-3 formula that makes blood pressure management simpler

Think formula works only for solving mathematical problems? Well, not exactly, but they can also help manage lifestyle diseases. The formula also helps simplify the clutter. There is so much health advice around blood pressure and the lifestyle habits that it is very easy to get confused. In such situations, following a simple yet effective framework presented in a ‘formula’ like style can make things more practical and manageable.

Find out which daily lifestyle 'formula' can help you to manage blood pressure. (Picture credit: Pexel)

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Among the most common ones, high blood pressure stands out, affecting millions of people worldwide. Alongside medication certain lifestyle practices can help manage it easily. To make these habits somewhat easier to remember and follow, there is a simple ‘formula’ that may help.ALSO READ: Tip of the day: Eat this antioxidant rich food to lower your blood pressure and improve heart health

When asked whether there is any simple formula that can help blood pressure patients, Dr Gagandeep Singh, founder of Redial Clinic, shared a ‘3-3-3 formula’ for BP control. He pointed out a growing discrepancy where many patients rely heavily on medications while making very few meaningful lifestyle changes. According to him, common advice like ‘eat less salt’ and ‘exercise more’ is often way too broad and hard for patients to follow consistently.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, hypertension in Indians may be linked more to factors like, as the doctor noted, like insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction rather than salt intake alone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, hypertension in Indians may be linked more to factors like, as the doctor noted, like insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction rather than salt intake alone. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explained how metabolic dysfunction affects the body saying, "When cells stop responding properly to insulin, the body retains sodium and water, blood vessels stiffen, and the sympathetic nervous system stays switched on. You can cut salt aggressively and not move the needle if the underlying metabolic dysfunction is left untreated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained how metabolic dysfunction affects the body saying, "When cells stop responding properly to insulin, the body retains sodium and water, blood vessels stiffen, and the sympathetic nervous system stays switched on. You can cut salt aggressively and not move the needle if the underlying metabolic dysfunction is left untreated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ‘3-3-3 formula’ is divided into categories, with the first focusing on diet, the second on daily habits, and the third on weekly health checks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ‘3-3-3 formula’ is divided into categories, with the first focusing on diet, the second on daily habits, and the third on weekly health checks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The doctor shared this brief guide that tackles all: Diet: 3 dietary habits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doctor shared this brief guide that tackles all: Diet: 3 dietary habits {{/usCountry}}

Consider removing refined carbs like white bread from your diet. (Picture credit: Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 1. Reduce carb intake White bread, biscuits, namkeen, sweets, sugary drinks, packaged cereals, these spike insulin repeatedly through the day, and chronically high insulin is one of the strongest drivers of hypertension.

This single change moves BP numbers more reliably than any other lifestyle practice. 2. Eat protein at every meal Get protein at every meal, 25 to 30 grams from eggs, paneer, chicken, or fish.

Adequate protein blunts cravings for refined carbs and supports the muscle mass that makes your body insulin-sensitive.

Most Indian breakfasts and lunches are dangerously protein-poor. 3. Stop fearing healthy fats Desi ghee, butter, olive oil, coconut oil, these do not raise blood pressure.

Metabolic problem caused by refined carbs, not healthy fats. Habits: 3 daily habits {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Reduce carb intake White bread, biscuits, namkeen, sweets, sugary drinks, packaged cereals, these spike insulin repeatedly through the day, and chronically high insulin is one of the strongest drivers of hypertension.

This single change moves BP numbers more reliably than any other lifestyle practice. 2. Eat protein at every meal Get protein at every meal, 25 to 30 grams from eggs, paneer, chicken, or fish.

Adequate protein blunts cravings for refined carbs and supports the muscle mass that makes your body insulin-sensitive.

Most Indian breakfasts and lunches are dangerously protein-poor. 3. Stop fearing healthy fats Desi ghee, butter, olive oil, coconut oil, these do not raise blood pressure.

Metabolic problem caused by refined carbs, not healthy fats. Habits: 3 daily habits {{/usCountry}}

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Other than cardio, also ensure you do resistance training exercises. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

1. Move with resistance, not just cardio

Three sessions a week, 30-40 minutes each, does more for blood vessels than walking alone.

Muscle is a glucose sink, it pulls sugar out of your bloodstream and improves insulin sensitivity at the source.

2. Break up sitting

Eight hours of continuous sitting can't be undone by an evening walk.

Stand and move for 2-3 minutes every hour.

3, Practise slow breathing, 5-10 minutes daily.

Six breaths a minute, in through the nose, out slowly.

Paced breathing lowers systolic BP.

Weekly checks: 3 things you need to check every week

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Measure your waist as waist-to-height ratio is a sharper predictor of BP. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

1. Measure your BP at home, at least twice a week

Same arm, same time, after sitting quietly for five minutes.

Once-a-month clinic readings miss patterns and let problems hide between visits.

2. Measure your waist

Waist-to-height ratio is a sharper predictor of metabolic risk than BMI, especially for South Asian bodies.

Aim to keep your waist below half your height.

3. Track your sleep

Seven hours minimum.

Sleep-deprived bodies run on cortisol, drive insulin resistance, and push BP up.

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But what about medications? Answering this, the doctor clarified that the 3-3-3 formula is not meant to completely replace medication, especially for patients who medically require it. “The 3-3-3 isn't magic, it's a way to stop drowning in vague advice and start somewhere this week,” he added. With so much of health advice out there, this formula helps streamline to what is actually beneficial.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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