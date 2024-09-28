Study challenges common perceptions of narcissists, their inflated ego may reflect reality and accurate self-image

Frequently, narcissists are seen as individuals with exaggerated and inflated self-ego, and they have a sense of superiority over others. A study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science challenges this notion, unveiling that many narcissists may not always possess an overly distorted view of how others perceive them. The study expands on the nuanced understanding of narcissists’ self-image. The researchers explained the discrepancy with the help of two forms of narcissism. Narcissists may be pictured as self-obsessed and overconfident, but some of them project this behavior because that's how they see themselves.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: New study finds men are prone to more overt narcissism than women

Narcissistic admiration

The study elaborated on the two forms of narcissism. The first is narcissistic admiration, which is the desire to be perceived positively regarding their social status. This research found that their self-perceptions are not delusions but in fact their realistic beliefs and self-image of their social appeal.

This contrasts with the popular assumption that narcissists have inflated egos and pretend to be different by asserting high self-importance in front of others. But in reality, individuals with narcissistic admiration actually believe in how they present themselves. They may even have an accurate sense of their reputation in social settings and project themselves in that manner.

ALSO READ: Common manipulation techniques that narcissists engage in

Narcissistic rivalry

Individuals with narcissistic rivalry adopt a competitive stance and often believe others are jealous, leading them to think they are viewed negatively.(Pexels)

The second form is narcissistic rivalry, which involves the tendency to believe everyone perceives them negatively, and that they have a competitive attitude. Due to this defensive and competitive behavior, individuals with narcissistic rivalry are more likely to anticipate negative evaluations.

These two forms of narcissism show that self-perception is not one-dimensional, but rather, multi-faceted in nature. It indicates a more complex picture of self-perception among individuals with narcissistic traits. The study also implies that narcissists are not completely out of touch with reality and base their self-perception not on inflated ego but on how they truly see themselves. It could also be based on how others interact with them or their performance.

ALSO READ: Narcissist or just confident? Here’s the difference