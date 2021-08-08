Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Study finds adults with chronic kidney disease at higher risk of metabolic syndrome
Study finds adults with chronic kidney disease at higher risk of metabolic syndrome

The study found that metabolic syndrome increases the risk of premature death and cardiovascular problems in adults with kidney disease.
ANI | , Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Study finds adults with chronic kidney disease at higher risk of metabolic syndrome

High prevalence of metabolic syndrome in adults with moderate chronic kidney disease has been uncovered during a new study. It also found that metabolic syndrome increases the risk of premature death and cardiovascular problems.

The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Internal Medicine'.

Among 5,110 adults in Germany who had chronic kidney disease, 64.3 per cent also had metabolic syndrome.

During 6.5 years of follow-up, 605 patients died and 650 experienced major cardiovascular events (such as heart attacks and strokes). Patients with metabolic syndrome had a 26 per cent higher risk of dying and a 48 per cent higher risk of experiencing cardiovascular events.

ALSO READ: New study examines the effects of Covid-19 on the kidney cells

The risk increased steadily with a growing number of metabolic syndrome components, such as increased waist circumference, blood sugar levels, triglycerides, and blood pressure, and decreased HDL cholesterol.

"Although our study uncovered a shockingly high frequency of metabolic syndrome in this high-risk patient group, there's a motivating message for our patients: each metabolic syndrome component avoided might considerably decrease the risk for a cardiovascular endpoint or premature death," said senior author Florian Kronenberg, MD, of the Medical University of Innsbruck, in Austria.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of five conditions that can lead to heart disease, diabetes, stroke and other health problems.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
kidney health risk of metabolic disorder
