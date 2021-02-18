Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures

A new study has identified various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades.

The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, included 30,446 middle-aged women and men who were followed from the early/mid 1990s to 2016. A total of 8,240 participants (27 per cent) had at least one fracture during a median follow-up of 20.7 years.

Older age, female sex, higher body mass index, a previous fracture, a family history of fracture after the age of 50 years, low leisure-time physical activity, heavy work, living alone, smoking, and no or high alcohol consumption were factors independently associated with a greater likelihood of experiencing a fracture.

"Our results emphasize the importance of these factors in public health initiatives for fracture prevention," the authors wrote.

