Suffering from depression? Take these 8 small steps for quick recovery

Depression is a lonely battle one fights on a daily basis till a ray of hope shows the way forward. For people with mental health issues, even regular chores like waking up, eating, taking a shower, brushing their hair can appear very difficult.

This can go on for weeks and months leaving them even more miserable. While medication can help one wade through this arduous journey, some small tweaks in daily routine can help one recover sooner than expected.

"Depression is a mood disorder that involves your body, mood, and thoughts. It affects the way you eat and sleep, think about things, and feel about yourself. It doesn’t happen overnight or it is not same as being unhappy or in a "blue" mood," says Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counselor, A wellness Coach.

Arrange your room, get a new hair cut

Arranging your bed, work desk, closet can give a sense of being organized, while trimming your nails, getting a new hair cut can be one of the first few steps in the road to recovery," says Kabir.

Take steps to sleep better

Dim your lights before going to bed, light a scented, aroma candle in your room, play some soothing music in the background

People with depression also struggle from sleeping issues. Following a sleep hygiene can help you rest better.

"Dim your lights before going to bed, light a scented, aroma candle in your room, play some soothing music in the background," suggests the psychologist.

Go for walks

People who are recovering from depression are also advised to take short walks in morning or evening. While you may not feel like going outside initially, pushing yourself for it can make you feel better in long run.

Maintain a journal

Many people feel better with writing therapy. Kabir suggests maintaining a journal and writing down about your daily progress.

Maintain a journal and write down about your daily activities.

Don't hesitate to cry

"People with depression should understand that it is okay to cry or vent out when they feel terribly low," says Aamish Dhingra, Mental Health Coach.

Talk to a friend

While you may not feel like picking up phone and making an effort to strike a communication, this will help you feel much better.

"Speaking your heart out makes you feel much better as the emotion is conveyed and not confined to only you. Hence, the practice of expression can help a long way to recover from depression," says Dhingra.

Stop blaming yourself

People with depression blame themselves for feeling low and they sometimes question their existence.

"At such moments, try to understand important things like the emotions your parents felt when you were born, the happiness of your family when they see you smile, and most importantly, the happy self within. Visit the best memories and try to re-live them to see how happy you were," says the expert.

This too shall pass

Depression is not a lifetime thing. Yes, it is hard for now, but things will get better. It is like the wheel of life. With time the circle will complete, and depression will lift.

"Life does not stop when you are depressed. Every new day leads you more close to the end of that sad feeling depression brings to shower you with the happiest sunshine," says Dhingra.

