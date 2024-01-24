Surprising causes of joint pain in winter; Top AIIMS rheumatologist on how intense cold can affect joints

Winters can be tough for people who suffer from bone and joint issues. Cold wave can wreak havoc with our bone health and people with arthritis especially experience pain, stiffness, and swelling in their joints. While there is no proven direct connection between joint pain and winter, a range of lifestyle and environment factors could be at play that can cause joint discomfort. Some studies have however shown that cold temperature may cause muscles to tighten up and this can lead to less mobility and flexibility in joints. Studies also show joint pain could also be linked to changes in barometric pressure. (See pics: 8 natural ways to manage joint pain and arthritis in winter) There is less sunshine in winter which increases the possibility of Vitamin D deficiency in cold weather. This can cause joint pain(Freepik)

Dr Uma Kumar, Professor & Head, Rheumatology, AIIMS in an interview with HT Digital shed light on lesser-known factors behind joint pain in winter from weight gain, less sunshine, less activity, viral infections to even air pollution.

HOW EATING MORE CAN AFFECT JOINTS

Dr Kumar says the most important factor that one should keep in mind is to regulate diet during cold season as one may tend to eat more and gain weight and this could put pressure on joints.

"What happens during winter is that people tend to eat a lot because of availability of variety of foods. Having parathas, chikkis and all the high-calorie foods can end up adding to the weight. Even a kilo of weight gain can increase weight around knee joint by three times. That's one reason for increase in pain perception in people in winter," says the renowned AIIMS rheumatologist.

LESS VITAMIN D

Dr Uma Kumar says people get less Vitamin D during winter, an important nutrient for joint health.

"There is less sunshine in winter which increases the possibility of Vitamin D deficiency in cold weather. That can also cause joint pain," she says.

LESS ACTIVITY

While people eat more in winter, they move less, which could result in weight gain and painful joints.

"Then there is less activity during winters. People are not moving around, they are in blankets and quilts. So that results again in weight gain," says Dr Kumar.

GLOOMY WEATHER AND INCREASED PERCEPTION OF PAIN

Your mental state can also affect perception of pain and gloomy winter days could be the reason why people complain of increase in joint pain when the mercury goes down.

"During winter, since there is less sunshine in the day, it tends to make mood very gloomy, more depressed and negative. There are ample number of studies that endorse this. That is another ereaon why they feel more pain," says the AIIMS expert.

VIRAL INFECTIONS

Joint pain is also reported in winter due to viral illnesses that are common in the season.

"Viral infections are also common during winter. People tend to stay indoors and rarely venture outside in freezing temperature. Due to staying in close proximity with each other, the infection spreads faster," says the expert.

AIR POLLUTION

Dr Kumar says air pollution in winter is common and this can also lead to increase in aches and pains. Evidence suggests that air pollution can possibly lead to increased RA disease activity.

MANAGING JOINT PAIN IN WINTER

Stepping out in the sun, avoiding inflammatory foods and 150 minutes of moderate physical activity in a week can help support joint health and manage arthritis symptoms.

EXERCISE

"The low temperature during winter can cause atmospheric pressure to drop and that can also result in some kind of stiffness in the joints. Since there is no mobility, therefore muscles and structures around the joints can get stiff. What happens is when a person does exercise or moves around, the circulation also improves and the fluid gets redistributed, so all those chemicals which are the byproducts of various metabolic process accumulate if there is no activity," says Dr Uma Kumar.

REGULATE DIET AND AVOID OBESITY

"The most important thing is that we must regulate our diet. If we increase our calorie intake, we have to increase our physical activity too. Normally, 150 minutes of moderate physical activity in a week or 5 days in a week is important. One can do Yoga, meditation to keep the mood stable," suggests the AIIMS expert.

STEP OUT IN THE SUN

"Try to be in sun for some time so that Vitamin D can be synthesized. If one is deficient, supplements can be taken on the advice of doctor," says Dr Kumar.

HYDRATION

"Keep oneself hydrated. If someone has viral infection, all those measures can be taken like wearing masks so that it doesn't spread to elderly," says the expert.

AVOID INFLAMMATORY FOOD

"There are certain foods that are classified in the category of inflammatory foods like red meat. One can choose food that suits them. Balanced nutritious diet and avoiding processed foods, eating less salt, and white sugar can help in joint health," concludes Dr Kumar.