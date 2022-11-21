Surprising health benefits of eating a handful of almonds every day

Having a handful of almonds or 22-23 'badaam' on a daily basis can offer amazing health benefits for health several studies have confirmed. Almonds are rich in protein, fibre, calcium, copper, magnesium, Vitamin E and riboflavin. They also have iron, potassium, zinc and B vitamins, niacin, thiamine and folate. They are also a storehouse of healthy unsaturated fat which is good for heart and cholesterol. (Also read: Soaked almonds: 8 delicious ways to add the wonderful nuts to your diet)

Increased nut consumption has been found to be associated with a reduced risk of major chronic diseases, like cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. New England Journal of Medicine

A recent study has found those who ate a handful of nuts daily were associated with a 20% lower risk of dying from cancer, heart disease, and other major causes of death compared to those who did not have them.

As winter approaches and your appetite goes up, almonds can be an excellent mid-meal snack as well as morning superfood. Packed with wonderful nutrients, almonds can be eaten soaked or roasted, added to smoothies and cereals, halwa, yoghurt etc. If you are a vegan, almond milk can fulfill your dairy need as it's low-calorie as well as rich source of protein, Vitamin D and other nutrients.

"Almonds remind us of the religious offers or festive snacks. Interestingly, almonds are not nuts at all. Many people are afraid of consuming almonds due to their high-fat content. It is frightening to know that fat constitutes about 50% of an almond. However, there is no need to fret, as two-thirds of this fat is good for you," says nutritionist Karishma Shah is her recent Instagram post.

Shah also talks about surprising benefits of eating a handful of almonds each day.

Almonds reduce cholesterol

Almonds were proven to increase levels of Vitamin E in your red blood cells and also reduce your risks of having cholesterol. By boosting the levels of Vitamin E in your bloodstream antioxidants are formed that prevent your cells from developing cholesterol. Thus consuming a handful of almonds daily can generate more Vitamin E into your blood stream and this can also save you from the risk of developing cholesterol.

Almonds are good for your heart

When almonds are consumed along with some other nuts, it is said that it is good for your heart. People who consumed almonds had more antioxidants in their bloodstream and this helped in reducing blood pressure and improved the flow of blood to various parts of the body. Also, the research concluded by stating that Mediterranean diets that had a lot of nuts in their foods had more health benefits.

Almonds regulate blood sugar

Consuming almonds is said to regulate blood sugar levels and stabilise them. This is because almonds have magnesium in them and it is advised that you consume a handful of almonds daily. However, for people suffering from type 2 diabetes, almonds play an integral role in stabilising it. So, what basically happens if a diabetic person consumes almonds? The answer is, the person would develop insulin resistance which is great for people suffering from diabetes and this is because of the content of magnesium in the nut.

Almonds can help control blood pressure levels

Low magnesium levels can cause high blood pressure. This leads to heart attack, strokes and kidney failure. Almonds contain magnesium which helps control blood pressure effectively. If your body lacks magnesium you must add almonds to your diet.

