Sussanne Khan's explosive training video is setting the bar higher for us

Sussanne Khan loves her workout routine. The interior designer, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her living space or the gym engrossed in her workout routine. From acing pullups by the balcony of her home to setting the fitness bar higher for us with a video documenting her high intensity workout routine, Sussanne keeps sharing fresh fitness goals for us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sussanne believes that fitness is what makes us what we truly aspire to be. The actor is currently busy with her explosive training and a short video compiling her routines made its way on her Instagram profile, a day back. In the video, Sussanne can be seen taking up several routines focusing on her buttocks and thighs.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan shares her fitness routine. Hrithik Roshan cheers for her

In the video, Sussanne can be starting with vigorous kettlebell swing. Dressed in a blue tank top, blue pair of trousers and a pair of sky-blue shorts, Sussanne can be seen moving on to jumping squats. In the later part of the video, Sussanne can be seen acing jumping pushups repeatedly on her yoga mat. Sussanne wrapped up her workout routine with squat box jumps. Sussanne can be seen jumping on a box placed in front of her and performing squats before coming back down on the ground.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the video, Sussanne also shared her fitness state of mind in the caption - "In my mind. In my head.. this is where we all came from. The dreams we have the Life we share… this is what we’re aiming for (to try to be the best version of yourself… no matter what happens)." Take a look:

The routine, as performed by Sussanne in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in burning mega calories and toning the muscles. They also help in improving the stability and balance of the body. Explosive training helps in developing the physical performance of the body.