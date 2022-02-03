Sussanne Khan shares her fitness routine. Hrithik Roshan cheers for her

Sussanne Khan loves all things about fitness. Sussanne, who is an interior designer by profession, never misses out on her gym routine. Sussanne believes that no excuse is good enough to not take up fitness seriously. The interior designer's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engaged in several fitness routine. From acing box jumps to slaying pushups with variations, there is no stopping for Sussanne.

The interior designer recently got tested positive for covid and had to take a break from her fitness routine. However, a few days back, Sussanne shared a video of herself, where she can be seen demonstrating fitness routine in beast mode, right after recovering from covid. Sussane is back to fitness with a fresh enthusiasm after covid and she is slaying every day with animal flow workouts.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan nails box jumps, gets back on track after defeating Covid-19

A day back, Sussanne gave us a glimpse of what her shoulder day looks like and it is giving us major goals on how to work out the part of the body which was meant to carry it all – like Sussanne said. In the video, Sussanne, with her back to the camera, can be seen working out in beast mode. The interior designer can be seen acing pullups repeatedly. "What we sow, so shall we reap. Note to Self. These shoulders were meant for carrying it all. So just do it," wrote Sussanne. The first cheer for her fitness routine came from none other than her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan who dropped by to comment, "Well done."

Pullups come with several health benefits for the body. It helps in strengthening a range of muscles in the upper body, mainly the arms, shoulders and the back muscles. It also helps in improving the grip strength, and enhancing the body strength and the fitness level. It helps in developing the bone density as well, thereby improving the overall physical strength. Pullups, when performed every day, helps in improving the mental strength as well.