health

Sussanne Khan sweats it out in new fitness video, Disha Patani and Malaika Arora are impressed

Sussanne Khan chases endorphins and inspires us to hit the gym with her latest fitness video in which she did box jumps and inclined push-ups. Her workout impressed Disha Patani and Malaika Arora.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Sussanne Khan sweats it out in new fitness video, Disha Patani and Malaika Arora are impressed

Interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan never misses a chance to work out. Sussanne's Instagram account is full of videos of her sweating it out at the gym. In fact, she can give any Bollywood celebrity a run for their money with her fitness regimen. Today, she took to her official account to post a video of herself doing endurance and strength training exercises.

Today, Sussanne chased endorphins by working out at her home gym as Lithium by Nirvana played in the background. She did box jumps and inclined push-ups in the video and asked her fans to stay constant. She also shared the steps she follows to elevate her fitness routine.

The 42-year-old and mother of two kids captioned her workout clip, "Motivate, Elevate…Demonstrate and then resonate. #tryingtostayconsistent #thejumpboxmorning #comeasuare #curtcobainisalegend #chasingendorphins #dontwannabeayoyo."

Watch the video:

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff is impressed with Sussanne Khan's squats and push-ups workout video

The video begins with Sussanne doing repetitions of box jumps on an elevated surface. She follows this exercise by doing inclined push-ups by leaning on the same box. She even added a variation to the inclined push-ups set and then followed it by doing box jumps.

After Sussanne shared the clip, it instantly garnered several likes and views from her followers. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta, Disha Patani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Tiger Shroff liked her post and praised her in the comments. See some of the comments on Sussanne's post:

Comments on Sussanne Khan's post.

Benefits of doing box jumps and inclined push-ups:

The box jump is a type of exercise that strengthens the lower-body muscles like the glutes, quads, calves and hamstrings. Practising this exercise helps make a person faster, powerful and flexible. It also burns calories vigorously.

Inclined push-ups are a great way to start a push-up routine if one has trouble doing the basic push-ups. This exercise targets the main chest muscles while putting far less stress on the elbows.

