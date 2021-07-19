Tiger Shroff is impressed with Sussanne Khan's squats and push-ups workout video: Watch

Interior designer and Hrithik Roshan's former wife, Sussanne Khan, never misses a chance to work out and keep pushing herself to be a better version. She regularly shares workout videos to inspire her followers to stay healthy and fit. Today, she posted a clip of herself doing various full-body exercises and impressed Tiger Shroff.

Sussanne, dressed in a black tank top and black tights, did full-body workouts inside her home. She did squats and push-up variations in the clip to target her upper body and leg muscles.

The video begins with Sussanne doing Explosive push-ups, followed by One Leg lifted push-ups, Kettlebell squats, and variations of Elevated push-ups.

In the caption of her intense workout clip, Sussanne said that our job should be to push ourselves to be better. She added that the perfect exercise form is a myth, which is why we should always keep trying.

She wrote, "The perfect exercise form is a myth...sometimes u might not be there...our job is to keep trying. Relentless. My Push ups definitely need more work… n so I continue to keep at it. #chasingendorphins #goodmorningpushups #perfectionisoverrated #justfeelitinurbones."

After Sussanne shared the video, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 45,000 views within a few hours. Her followers took to the comments section to shower her with praises. Tiger Shroff also commented on the video. He wrote, "Awesomee," with fire and clap emoticons.

What are the benefits of the exercises that Sussanne did?

Explosive push-ups are an advanced form of exercise that burns fat, builds muscles, and works your chest, triceps, abs, and shoulders.

The One Leg lifted push-ups is an excellent compound bodyweight movement that works the chest muscles, improves balance and provides a functional benefit to the body.

Kettlebell squats are a full-body workout that activates muscle groups across your upper body and lower body, including your core, hamstrings, glutes, quads, calves, and lower back muscles.

Elevated push-ups require more strength and help a person to work on their upper body strength. It is a great exercise to focus on your upper body.

So, are you working out today?

