Sussanne Khan shares cardio and abs-sculpting exercises in new video: Watch

Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussanne Khan motivated her fans to hit the grind by sharing an intense workout video of herself exercising at home. Her followers were impressed by the dedication the Indian interior and fashion designer showed in the clip. She did cardio and abs-sculpting routines in the 2-minute-long video, and it will be a perfect motivation to begin your week.

Sussanne posted a video of her Sunday exercising routine on Instagram. She said that the weekend workout was the hardest, and you would agree with her after watching the clip.

She posted the clip with the caption, “Sunday Workout hardest Day…I never dreamt that I would be somebody like me…Somebody who can say Muscle definitely is my best friend. Thank you to all the trainers and training enthusiasts I have had in my life who I have absorbed from to get to a place where I love chasing those endorphins…My Way.”

The video begins with Sussanne doing Burpees. Then, she moves on to do Hanging Crunches to get sculpting abs. She did another workout to tone the core muscles of the body, called the Hanging Crunches. She also does Box Step Up, Side Plank With Leg Raises, Double Leg Circles, and traditional Leg Raises. She ended the routine by combining Jumping Jacks with Burpees.

Sussanne exercises in the video wearing a silver metallic sports bra and grey training tights. The 42-year-old wore training shoes and gloves for the routine.

What are the benefits of the exercises that Sussanne did?

All the exercises that Sussanne did are great for building the core strength and endurance in the body. Burpees are a great full-body workout that helps in burning fat and boosting cardio fitness.

Hanging Crunches are a form of deepest abs exercise for strength and external and internal obliques for stability.

Box Step Up helps improve balance and coordination while developing strength in the hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

Leg Raises are a great form of workout to reduce weight from the legs and lower abdomen. These workouts also tone the muscles in these parts of our bodies.

So, are you working out today?

