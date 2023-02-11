Take charge of your sexual health right now with 8 reproductive health goals

Health experts insist that one should understand everything related to fertility, take charge of your reproductive health and conceive at the right time to avoid any further complications. The previous year has gone by, you have survived it, you may take a deep breath but now you are one month down the new year and for new emotional highs and lows that the other months of the year brings hence, it is a perfect time to get things going with a new perspective, make some changes and take charge of the things that will contribute to having a positive influence on your daily life.

Knowing about your reproductive health is essential for you and if you have any doubts, consult a fertility expert as soon as possible without any delay. Understanding reproductive health is important to one’s overall health and well-being since unfortunately, one doesn’t realise that his/her fertility starts declining in the 30s and wrongly believes that the fertility potential is high in their 40s too.

Want to ace sexual health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritu Hinduja, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility in Mumbai, promised that you can achieve it with the aid of these 8 reproductive health goals or resolutions. Consider your sexual health right now and set goals:

1. Practice safe sex

No matter how many partners you have right now or how long you've been with one-person, safer sex should always be a top focus. To be safe and lower your chance of unexpected pregnancy, use preventative measures like condoms, dental dams, vaginal condoms etc and educate yourself about your own sexual health.

2. Increase your knowledge about fertility

Learn about the "fertile window," which is the about six-day period concluding on the day of ovulation, as soon as you decide to attempt for pregnancy (or even before that). The chance of a sexual encounter leading to pregnancy is highest at this time. The risk of pregnancy following a single act of intercourse rises during this window among women who rated their menstrual cycles as "usually regular" but forecasting ovulation correctly can be difficult. In women who have regular menstrual cycles, increase the frequency of sexual activity starting soon after menstruation ends and continuing until ovulation to enhance the chance of pregnancy.

3. Consult your partner

When it comes to your sexual health, it's crucial that you and your partner be on the same page. The only way to ensure that you share the same ideals is to have "the conversation," which may seem difficult. Here are some topics to start talking about: - "I've been considering moving further with our relationship, but first I want to be tested for STIs. Would you be open to taking the exam with me?" "I think it's crucial to be tested before we have sex." "I heard that STIs might go undiagnosed for years in the absence of routine testing. Have you ever undergone a test?

4. Take an HIV/STI test

Anyone who engages in sexual activity should get tested for HIV/STIs, whether or not they believe they need to. You or your partner(s) may be carrying a STI without being aware of it because many STIs don't show any symptoms. Even without considering the numerous health advantages of early identification and treatment, getting tested for HIV/STIs is worth the peace of mind it will bring.

7. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Setting healthy objectives for yourself, such as giving up smoking, abstaining from drugs, and consuming less alcohol, can have a great effect on both your general and sexual health. Being sexually active may greatly benefit from maintaining a good diet and taking care of your mental health, especially if you are considering becoming pregnant.

8. Plan your yearly wellness visit

If you haven't already, make an appointment for your wellness examination. Why are you holding out? Delaying it might harm your health and increase the danger to both you and your partner. You may get the tools and assistance you need to feel at ease by discussing any questions or concerns you may have with your healthcare practitioner regarding your sexual health. It's critical to be open and honest with your doctor. Knowing your medical history truthfully might help you identify potential risk factors and the safety measures you need to take. If you are planning to start a family this year you can go in for a pre conceptional counselling to have your questions answered and your fears addressed.