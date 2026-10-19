Taking care of spine health evolves with age: Surgeon explains how to do it differently in your 20s, 40s, and 60s

Spine health is not just an elderly issue. The spine bears the weight of the body, protects the spinal cord and helps to maintain balance and movement.

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“Developing healthy habits early, maintaining muscle strength in middle age and safeguarding mobility later in life can help reduce the risk of back pain as well as stiffness and spinal problems,” surgeon Dr Dheeraj Batheja shared with HT Lifestyle.

He went on to elaborate on how it can be done, as follows.

In your 20s: Build a strong foundation

In the words of the surgeon, “Your 20s are the best time to build the habits that will protect your spine for the long haul.” He noted that the muscles that support the back are strengthened by regular physical activity such as walking, swimming, strength training and core exercises.

“When working, studying and using mobile phones, keep an upright posture and avoid sitting continuously for long hours,” he advised. “Take regular movement breaks, learn proper lifting techniques and avoid bending from the waist. Eat protein-rich foods, dairy products and fortified alternatives, leafy greens, nuts and seeds to support your muscles and bones. Avoid crash diets and too much packaged food.”

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Strength training is important to maintain spine health in young and middle ages.

In your 40s: Protect strength and flexibility

{{^usCountry}} Muscle strength and flexibility may start to deteriorate in this decade, and prolonged sitting, weight gain and inactivity can take a toll on the spine. Dr Batheja advised adding stretching, walking, and balance exercises along with strength training to the regular routine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Muscle strength and flexibility may start to deteriorate in this decade, and prolonged sitting, weight gain and inactivity can take a toll on the spine. Dr Batheja advised adding stretching, walking, and balance exercises along with strength training to the regular routine. {{/usCountry}}

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“Practice safe lifting and don’t jump into workout intensity. Eat enough protein, calcium and vitamin D to support your bones and muscles. Keep a healthy weight. Extra body weight can put extra mechanical stress on the back. Persistent stiffness, recurring pain, and pain radiating into the legs are not to be dismissed as normal ageing,” stressed the surgeon.

In your 60s: Preserve mobility and prevent fractures

As we get older, our bones can get weaker, making us more prone to osteoporosis, spinal fractures and balance problems.

“Continue walking, gentle strength training and balance exercises as you are able,” advised the surgeon.

“Practice safe movements when getting out of bed, bending and lifting things. If you have osteoporosis, avoid sudden twisting and heavy lifting.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Dheeraj Batheja is a senior consultant in the Department of Ortho Spine Surgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, with over 12 years of experience.