Tech neck? Physiotherapist explains how it affects posture, suggests 3 exercises and best tools for pain relief

When you read or scroll on your phone, your posture affects your body. An average human adult head weighs approximately about 5kg, making it hard to keep it upright. Researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast found that many teenagers are growing an extra bone at the back of their skulls due to poor posture. This change usually happens in older adults who have adjusted over many years. However, young people are developing this bone to help support weak muscles when they lean forward. Looking down at your phone makes your neck bend forward. This puts strain on your neck, back, and shoulders.

“Tech neck” causes sagging skin, drooping jowls, and neck creases, leading to frown lines, under-eye bags, and fat prominences.(Adobe Stock)

Posture is the alignment of the body and its joints when standing, sitting, or lying down. It is shaped by muscle strength, daily habits, stress, genetics, ergonomics, injuries, and the type of shoes you wear.

Factors that can affect posture

The common issue known as text neck occurs when you look down at your phone, causing your neck to bend forward to support your head's weight. The common neck pain from sitting at a desk: Our bodies need to move. When we look at a screen for a long time, our bodies can start to hunch to adjust. How you sleep: When you sleep, your body often stays in the same position for a long time. It is usually best to sleep on your back or side, not on your stomach. Using cushions can help support your spine's natural curve. All that stress: Tense shoulders often cause neck pain. Yoga and meditation can help you relax.

Tech neck: It's more than just neck pain

“Bad posture can cause cervicogenic headaches. Many people don’t know these headaches come from the neck. They often take medicine or painkillers instead of addressing the real issue. Poor posture can also lead to Upper Crossed Syndrome, a condition where the upper back muscles are weak, and the muscles in the front of the torso are tight," physiotherapist Dr Priyal Merchant tells Health Shots.

Tech neck exercises: Twice a day

The physiotherapist shares 3 exercises, along with the tools to do them 10 times daily while holding each for 10 seconds.

1. Chin tucks

Put your fingers on your chin and move them back toward your spine. The chin tuck is an easy and effective exercise. It strengthens the deep neck muscles, helps correct "tech neck" or forward head posture, and eases neck pain. The term can also refer to a swallowing technique that stops food and liquids from entering the airway.

Resistance bands: To strengthen deep neck flexors, use a resistance band. Stand with your feetshoulder-width apart, loop a band around the back of your head, and hold the ends in front. Pull your chin straight back against the band’s tension, hold briefly, then release.

Neck harnesses: To strengthen neck muscles for sports or weightlifting, use a head harness. Secure it around your head, then attach it to a cable machine or a weight plate. This allows for controlled chin tucks and neck extensions with resistance.

Jawline exercisers: These small silicone blocks are often used to reduce double chins and define the jawline. You place them between your molars, bite down, and hold to engage the neck, cheek, and chin muscles all at once.

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 2. Shoulder strengthening {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Shoulder strengthening {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Relax your shoulders. Then, pull them back, hold for a moment, and then let them go. To strengthen your shoulders, focus on the three main parts of the deltoids: the front, side, and rear. Include exercises for the rotator cuff as well. Key exercises are overhead presses, lateral raises, and rear delt flies. Use dumbbells, cables, or resistance bands, and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger. Resistance bands: This tool is great for easily changing resistance levels. Use it to do rotator cuff rotations and lateral raises to boost stability.

Dumbbells: The best tool for building your deltoid muscles, you can use dumbbells for exercises like standing presses, lateral raises, and reverse flyes.

Over-the-door shoulder pulleys: Essential for physical therapy, frozen shoulder rehab, and improving range of motion (ROM).

Plate-loaded or selectorized machines: Gym essentials like the Hammer Strength machine and the seated shoulder press help target the front and side shoulder muscles safely. These machines guide your movements for better results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Relax your shoulders. Then, pull them back, hold for a moment, and then let them go. To strengthen your shoulders, focus on the three main parts of the deltoids: the front, side, and rear. Include exercises for the rotator cuff as well. Key exercises are overhead presses, lateral raises, and rear delt flies. Use dumbbells, cables, or resistance bands, and gradually increase the weight as you get stronger. Resistance bands: This tool is great for easily changing resistance levels. Use it to do rotator cuff rotations and lateral raises to boost stability.

Dumbbells: The best tool for building your deltoid muscles, you can use dumbbells for exercises like standing presses, lateral raises, and reverse flyes.

Over-the-door shoulder pulleys: Essential for physical therapy, frozen shoulder rehab, and improving range of motion (ROM).

Plate-loaded or selectorized machines: Gym essentials like the Hammer Strength machine and the seated shoulder press help target the front and side shoulder muscles safely. These machines guide your movements for better results. {{/usCountry}}

3. Stretches

Do the following three times, holding each time for 20 to 30 seconds. Stretching helps lengthen your muscles and tendons, improving flexibility, increasing joint mobility, and reducing the risk of injury. You can do active movements, such as leg swings and arm circles, to warm up your muscles before exercising. After your workout, hold a stretch, such as a hamstring stretch, for 15 to 60 seconds to lengthen your muscles.

Stretching straps: Great for wrapping around your feet to deepen your hamstrings and calves. You can also use it to reach tough areas to stretch your shoulders and quads.

Foam rollers: This method is great for releasing muscle tension, relaxing soft tissue, and increasing movement in spinal joints.

Massage or acupressure balls: This is great for finding and relieving deep knots in your glutes, hips, or back.

Slant boards: A wedge-shaped step helps you stretch your Achilles tendon and calves easily and effectively while also improving your ankle balance.

Stand straight

Put your right hand on your back so your elbow forms a right angle. With your left hand, pull your head to the left side. Then, do the same with your right side.

Sit right

When you sit at your desk, keep your neck straight, elbows close to your body, and shoulders back. Make sure the top of your computer screen is at or just below eye level. “Don’t slouch, but don’t arch your back either,” says Dr Merchant. Your feet should be flat on the ground; using a footrest can help keep them that way. Also, remember to take breaks. “You should ideally stand up every 30-40 minutes and walk around the office for a bit,” says Dr Merchant.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON