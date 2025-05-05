Menu Explore
The danger is hiding in your everyday items: Study exposes reason behind heart disease death risk

ByTapatrisha Das
May 05, 2025 03:40 PM IST

Phthalates, a chemical found in plastic, can lead to inflammation and disruption of how arteries work. This can affect heart health and lead to death.

Chemicals found in everyday plastic products have long been known to pose health risks—but new research reveals an even more alarming picture. A 2018 estimate linked 356,000 heart disease deaths to plastic-related chemical exposure. Now, a recent study published in The Lancet eBioMedicine provides fresh evidence that phthalates—a group of chemicals commonly used in plastics—may be contributing to a growing global health crisis. Also read | Is plastic usage hazardous for kidneys? Doctors weigh in

According to a new study, we have more reasons to abandon the use of plastic in common household items. (Pixabay)
According to a new study, we have more reasons to abandon the use of plastic in common household items. (Pixabay)

Phthalates are present in a wide range of household items, including cosmetics, cleaning products, plastic pipes, solvents, and even bug repellents. Though valued in manufacturing for making plastics more flexible and durable, these chemicals are increasingly recognised for their potential harm to human health.

Findings of the study:

Researchers conducted an analysis of public health data from over 200 countries and territories. Drawing on mortality statistics from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, they observed a significant global increase in deaths linked to chemical exposure, particularly from heart disease. The surge was most pronounced in regions including the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, and the Pacific. Also read | Eating from plastic takeout containers may significantly increase chance of heart failure: Study explains how

How plastic chemicals impact heart health:

Dr. Jasdeep Dalawari, an interventional cardiologist based in Illinois, explained in an interview with Fox News Digital that the human body depends on precise hormonal signals to regulate the diameter of arteries. Exposure to plastic-related chemicals like phthalates can disrupt these signals, interfering with cardiovascular function and increasing the risk of heart disease. Microplastics, present in our daily-use items pose severe health risks and it is high time to reconsider our exposure to them.

Chemicals in plastic can cause serious health hazards.(Unsplash)
Chemicals in plastic can cause serious health hazards.(Unsplash)

Dr. Renato Apolito, medical director of cardiac catheterisation at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, added that although synthetic plastic compounds offer convenience and durability, they often come at the cost of long-term health and product safety. Also read | Plastic in your brain? New study finds 4-5 paper clips worth of microplastics in brain tissue; here's what it means

The study is a wake-up call

Lead author Sara Hyman, BS, associate research scientist at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, emphasised the urgency of the findings in a press release, “By highlighting the connection between phthalates and a leading cause of death across the world, our findings add to the vast body of evidence that these chemicals present a tremendous danger to human health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

