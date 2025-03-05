These common mistakes are wrecking your heart valves; expert suggests 5 prevention tips

Protecting your heart starts with understanding how it works. Heart valve diseases are conditions that can disrupt the flow of blood through your heart, leading to serious complications if left untreated so, here's everything you need to know about the causes and how to prevent them. One simple habit could be destroying your heart valves. Fix it now!(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, explained, “Heart valves are the delicate part of your heart. There are four valves in your heart, namely mitral valve, aortic valve, tricuspid valve, and pulmonary valve. These valves play a crucial role in maintaining a smooth flow of blood within the heart and also to the rest of the body. These heart valves act as gates that open and close accordingly to ensure that blood moves efficiently in the right direction without causing any type of leaks or backflow.”

He elaborated, “When the heart valves do not function properly, it can cause a range of serious problems that can become serious if neglected. This can include problems like blood leakage (regurgitation), narrowing of the valve opening (also known as stenosis), or valves not being able to close tightly causing leakage. These problems can significantly affect your heart’s ability to function properly making it work harder. This can increase the risk of life-threatening complications.”

Heart disease has remained a serious issue faced by both men and women. However, a recent study uncovers and explains that minerals that block heart valves in men are different from those that affect women.(UNSPLASH)

According to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, heart valve diseases involve a range of issues such as mitral valve prolapse, aortic stenosis, tricuspid regurgitation, pulmonary stenosis and conditions caused by infections like endocarditis. These diseases may be present in some right from birth or might develop in later life due to severe infections, age-related wear and tear, and also certain lifestyle factors.

What causes heart valve diseases?

Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre answered, “Various factors can cause heart valve diseases. These factors can range from birth defects to lifestyle choices. Unfortunately, some children are born with heart valve issues also known as congenital birth defects. On the other hand, adults tend to develop these issues as they age or due to wear and tear of the heart over time. Severe infections can negatively affect your heart valves. Infections like endocarditis can inflame the valves and cause scarring while affecting their functions.”

Not brushing the teeth increases the bacterial count in the mouth which can travel to the damaged heart valves to cause infection. (Shutterstock)

He added, “As you age, the calcium deposits may accumulate on the valves making them extremely stiff. Health issues like high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and autoimmune diseases can also cause strain. Also, those with heart attacks, chest radiation therapy, connective tissue disorder, or genetic disorder should be cautious as it can weaken or damage your valves over time.”

Prevention tips

Maintain a heart-healthy lifestyle by eating balanced and nutrient-rich foods. Avoid foods that contain excessive salt or unhealthy fats. Stay physically active by engaging in physical activities or exercises to strengthen your heart while improving the blood flow. Recognise and address the infections early on to prevent complications like rheumatic fever. If you are someone who actively smokes, then try quitting. Smoking can damage your blood vessels while increasing the risk of heart valve issues. Avoid excessive alcohol drinking. Too much alcohol can weaken your heart over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.