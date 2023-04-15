When going on a first date with a man, there are a few things that women should pay attention to in order to get a better sense of who they are dealing with. By paying attention to these factors, women can make more informed decisions about their potential romantic partners.

Things women should notice about men on their first date (Photo by Wiktor Karkocha on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aakriti Dhir, Emotional-Wellness Coach at Inner Verse Wellness, shared, “When going on a first date, there are a few things women should notice about men to help determine whether a potential relationship could be successful. First, it's essential to know what you're looking for in the date - whether it's to get to know the person better, to explore intimacy and vulnerability, or simply to have a fun distraction from a breakup.”

She suggested, “During the date, pay attention to how the man makes the space comfortable and safe for you. Do they respect your boundaries and take your consent before initiating physical contact? Be easy and don’t judge them for initial jitters. Next, observe how they make you feel in the conversation. What questions do they ask and how interested are they in your life story, or is it that they only talk about themselves? Do they give you a fair chance to order, pay, and share your own perspective? Lastly, pay attention to how the date makes you feel overall. What do you walk away with - feeling good and wanting to see them again, or do you feel uncomfortable and want to end things there? Remember, the first date is an exploratory journey, so enjoy the experience and look for positive cues.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hitesh Chakraworty Spiritual Healer, Relationship Expert and Founder of ISSAR, asserted there are three things to notice on a first date with a man to get a better sense of what kind of person he is -

His Communication Style: It's important to observe how he communicates with you. Is he a good listener? Does he ask questions about you? Does he seem interested in what you have to say? Does he interrupt you or talk over you? These are all clues to his communication style and can give you a sense of whether he values your thoughts and opinions and most importantly, does he pull a chair for you to sit or open the door for you? Only a person with high integrity will do such things. His Body Language: Pay attention to his body language during the date. Is he making eye contact with you? Is he leaning in to listen to you? Does he seem relaxed and comfortable around you? These are all signs that he's enjoying the date and is interested in getting to know you better. His Attitude Towards other people: Notice how he talks and treats people around that place like waiters, guards etc. Always remember people who do not treat such people nicely they cannot be trusted at all. This kind of person will treat you the same way once the honeymoon period of the relationship is over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Megha Chopra, Entrepreneur and Poet, advised, “How he speaks about his family especially his mother. A real man will talk unabashedly about his fondness for his mother and that instead of making you feel insecure, should buttress his “admiration and obeisance” for the women in his life. Does he put his phone away throughout the date? If yes, it is a subtle “appreciation” of you and your time and also indicative of his desire of knowing you better, deeper. What does he order? His choice of food exhibits some idiosyncrasies which otherwise remain unknown for a while. A man's real personality is laid out on a platter- while a pizza screams “I-make-no-effort”, a steak with a side of veggies suggests “thoughtfulness.” Take your cues.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the list of things to notice on your first date, Vasuki Punj, Co-Founder of Frozen Fun, recommended:

First thing a woman should notice about a man is how well he can make eye contact with you as it shows confidence and communicates that he is fully present in the moment.

The man should be decent and respectful toward the staff. It shows character.

Pay attention to his nails and hair. It reflects his hygiene standards and indicates that he takes care of himself.