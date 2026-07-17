Think therapy is only for a crisis? Psychotherapist debunks common myths Indians still believe

Attitudes toward therapy in India have shifted a lot over the last decade, but certain beliefs have proven very stubborn. A lot of people who could genuinely benefit from speaking to a professional still walk out. The thing stopping them isn't logistics, but a story they've been told, about what therapy means and who it's actually for. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach, and healer, founder and director, Gateway of Healing, debunks the therapy myths many Indians still believe.

These biggest myths about therapy could be stopping you from getting help. (Unsplash)

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Therapy is for people with mental illness

This is probably the most persistent myth of all. “Therapy isn't reserved for crisis situations or clinical diagnoses,” said Dr Chandni. People go to therapy to work through relationship patterns, career stress, grief, low confidence, or simply the feeling that something is off and they can't quite name it. You don't need to be falling apart to deserve support. Feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or just not quite like yourself is more than enough reason.

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Feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or just not quite like yourself is more than enough reason for therapy.

Talking to family is the same thing

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Chandni, family can offer love, and that matters, but love and therapeutic support are genuinely different. A therapist is trained to help you understand patterns, not just comfort you through them. They also don't carry their own history with you, which means they can hear what you're saying without it getting tangled up in years of shared dynamics, expectations, and unspoken roles. Going to therapy means you're weak {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Chandni, family can offer love, and that matters, but love and therapeutic support are genuinely different. A therapist is trained to help you understand patterns, not just comfort you through them. They also don't carry their own history with you, which means they can hear what you're saying without it getting tangled up in years of shared dynamics, expectations, and unspoken roles. Going to therapy means you're weak {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Chandni highlighted that, if anything, it takes more self-awareness and courage to sit in a room and honestly examine your own patterns than it does to push through without ever questioning them. The people who seek help aren't the ones who can't cope. They're usually the ones who've decided that just coping isn't enough anymore.

A therapist is trained to help you understand patterns, not just comfort you through them.

Therapy means talking about your childhood

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Modern therapy is far more varied than this thought suggests. Depending on what you're working through and what approach your therapist uses, sessions can be very present-focused, practical, and goal-oriented. Some people find real shifts in a matter of weeks. It doesn't have to be an indefinite, open-ended excavation of everything that ever went wrong.

“At the end of the day, most of these myths have one thing in common, that is, they keep people away from something that could genuinely help them,” said Dr Chandni.

Choosing therapy isn't a dramatic last resort. For a lot of people, it's simply the point where they decided that understanding themselves a little better was worth the effort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.