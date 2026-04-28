Think vaping is cool? Doctor explains 3 reasons why it can be even more harmful than smoking cigarettes
Kids these days are replacing smoking with vaping, owing to the ease of use and many flavours. However, Dr Sood highlights that it is more harmful than tobacco.
Smoking may be falling out of favour among younger generations, but it’s quickly being replaced by vaping – a trend often seen as cleaner, cooler, and more convenient. With no lingering odour, a wide range of fruity flavours, and the ease of use without lighters or ashtrays, vaping has become an appealing alternative for many.
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However, this shift is also fuelled by a common misconception – that vaping is safer simply because it doesn’t involve tobacco. In reality, it still delivers nicotine along with a mix of potentially harmful chemicals, raising concerns about its long-term impact on health.
Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is outlining three key reasons to quit vaping, warning that it may be even more harmful than traditional cigarettes. In an Instagram video shared on April 28, he breaks down how vaping impacts the body and why its effects can pose serious risks over the long term.
Unpredictable nicotine levels{{/usCountry}}
Unpredictable nicotine levels{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Sood, most vapes are sold through largely unregulated markets, making their nicotine content highly inconsistent and difficult to gauge. He points out that in many cases, the nicotine concentration can even exceed that of conventional cigarettes, increasing the risk of dependence and making them potentially more addictive.{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Sood, most vapes are sold through largely unregulated markets, making their nicotine content highly inconsistent and difficult to gauge. He points out that in many cases, the nicotine concentration can even exceed that of conventional cigarettes, increasing the risk of dependence and making them potentially more addictive.{{/usCountry}}
The physician explains, “The level of nicotine can be unpredictable, sometimes even higher than in cigarettes, making it even more addictive. Also, nicotine can increase both your blood pressure and heart rate, increasing your anxiety.”
More socially accepted
Dr Sood highlights that vaping’s growing social acceptance removes many of the barriers typically associated with smoking – there’s no need to step away to designated smoking areas, making it easier to use it more frequently. This convenience often translates into repeated, prolonged exposure, increasing the amount of nicotine inhaled and, in turn, raising the risk of lung irritation and injury.
He explains, “Since vaping is more socially accepted, you don't have to go to designated smoking areas like you do with cigarettes, which means your lungs are going to be exposed more throughout the day, increasing your risk of lung injury.”
Disease risk
Vaping also exposes the lungs to a range of chemicals that may contribute to tissue damage, scarring, and an increased risk of cancer. In addition, the nicotine and other compounds can disrupt sleep patterns, negatively affecting overall sleep quality.
Dr Sood notes, “Vaping can increase your risk of lung scarring and cancer, and will also affect your sleep quality.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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