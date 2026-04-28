Think vaping is cool? Doctor explains 3 reasons why it can be even more harmful than smoking cigarettes

Smoking may be falling out of favour among younger generations, but it’s quickly being replaced by vaping – a trend often seen as cleaner, cooler, and more convenient. With no lingering odour, a wide range of fruity flavours, and the ease of use without lighters or ashtrays, vaping has become an appealing alternative for many.

Read more to find out why vaping is harmful!(Unsplash)

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However, this shift is also fuelled by a common misconception – that vaping is safer simply because it doesn’t involve tobacco. In reality, it still delivers nicotine along with a mix of potentially harmful chemicals, raising concerns about its long-term impact on health.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is outlining three key reasons to quit vaping, warning that it may be even more harmful than traditional cigarettes. In an Instagram video shared on April 28, he breaks down how vaping impacts the body and why its effects can pose serious risks over the long term.

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{{^usCountry}} Unpredictable nicotine levels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unpredictable nicotine levels {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, most vapes are sold through largely unregulated markets, making their nicotine content highly inconsistent and difficult to gauge. He points out that in many cases, the nicotine concentration can even exceed that of conventional cigarettes, increasing the risk of dependence and making them potentially more addictive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, most vapes are sold through largely unregulated markets, making their nicotine content highly inconsistent and difficult to gauge. He points out that in many cases, the nicotine concentration can even exceed that of conventional cigarettes, increasing the risk of dependence and making them potentially more addictive. {{/usCountry}}

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The physician explains, “The level of nicotine can be unpredictable, sometimes even higher than in cigarettes, making it even more addictive. Also, nicotine can increase both your blood pressure and heart rate, increasing your anxiety.”

More socially accepted

Dr Sood highlights that vaping’s growing social acceptance removes many of the barriers typically associated with smoking – there’s no need to step away to designated smoking areas, making it easier to use it more frequently. This convenience often translates into repeated, prolonged exposure, increasing the amount of nicotine inhaled and, in turn, raising the risk of lung irritation and injury.

He explains, “Since vaping is more socially accepted, you don't have to go to designated smoking areas like you do with cigarettes, which means your lungs are going to be exposed more throughout the day, increasing your risk of lung injury.”

Disease risk

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Vaping also exposes the lungs to a range of chemicals that may contribute to tissue damage, scarring, and an increased risk of cancer. In addition, the nicotine and other compounds can disrupt sleep patterns, negatively affecting overall sleep quality.

Dr Sood notes, “Vaping can increase your risk of lung scarring and cancer, and will also affect your sleep quality.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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