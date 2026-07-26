Thinking about second IVF cycle after failed first attempt? Fertility expert Dr Neha Gupta explains what comes next

There is no doubt that an unsuccessful cycle of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) can be heartbreaking for any couple. However, the failure of the first attempt does not mean the end of the road to having a child. Many couples, unfortunately, have to undergo a second IVF, and for most it works successfully, giving them a long-awaited chance to become parents.

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Dr Neha Gupta, clinical director and senior consultant, infertility specialist at Mediworld Fertility, shares the next steps before trying again.

Things to know before the next IVF cycle

Dr Neha said, “The crucial thing in such situations is to establish what exactly had gone wrong during the first attempt and what measures should be taken to boost the chances of success during the second.”

Detailed discussion

According to Dr Neha, after the first attempt failed, the fertility specialist should have had an in-depth discussion with the patient about the situation. During the conversation, the doctor should analyse the quality and viability of the eggs, sperm, and embryos, and the reasons they failed to implant in the uterus during the initial attempt. However, in some cases, the cause of a failed cycle may not be easily identified due to multiple influencing factors.

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It is vital to take advantage of genetic screening, hormonal assays, and uterine cavity imaging.

Medical tests

{{^usCountry}} Prior to beginning the second round of the procedure, a comprehensive list of tests should be completed in order to rule out any additional causes of embryo implantation failure. According to Dr Neha, it is vital to take advantage of genetic screening, hormonal assays, uterine cavity imaging, and screening for immune or coagulation abnormalities, if applicable. Essential adjustments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prior to beginning the second round of the procedure, a comprehensive list of tests should be completed in order to rule out any additional causes of embryo implantation failure. According to Dr Neha, it is vital to take advantage of genetic screening, hormonal assays, uterine cavity imaging, and screening for immune or coagulation abnormalities, if applicable. Essential adjustments {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, the second attempt to conceive using IVF may require the doctor to make some essential adjustments to the previously applied treatment regime. For instance, the physician may prescribe various injections to stimulate the development and release of eggs from the ovaries and recommend embryo transfer using Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) to address the issue.

Change in lifestyle

Another critical step towards improving the quality of the second IVF cycle and increasing odds for success is optimising one’s lifestyle for the upcoming procedures. The doctor may advise a couple to take care of their physical and mental health while maintaining a healthy weight, adhering to a special diet, reducing stress, avoiding harmful habits, and getting enough sleep.

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It is vital to remember that the second IVF attempt has to be postponed for an adequate period of time.

Take time

Lastly, it is vital to remember that the second IVF attempt has to be postponed for an adequate period of time, allowing the female partner to recover physically and emotionally from the first cycle’s failures, Dr Neha stressed.

About Dr Neha Gupta

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Dr Neha Gupta is an experienced fertility specialist, IVF expert, and senior gynaecologist with over 21 years in reproductive medicine. She is currently working at Mediworld Fertility Clinic in Delhi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.