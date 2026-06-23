Thinking of delaying motherhood? Gynaecologist shares key facts about fertility after 30 that every woman should know

For women, the warning has always been the same - ’take charge of their fertility’, ‘do not postpone pregnancy’, ‘your biological clock is ticking’. However, in India today, where higher education, career growth, and late marriage are the new ‘norm’, many women are choosing to get pregnant in their 30s and even post that. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manika Khanna, chairperson and managing director at Gaudium IVF, shares facts every woman should know before delaying pregnancy.

Facts about fertility after 30 that every woman should know.(Unsplash)

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Also read | Gurgaon gynaecologist shares everyday lifestyle changes that may help boost fertility in women

Biological reality

Dr Manika highlighted that this is the biological reality that a woman is born with all the eggs she will ever have. These eggs age with her, and if she is in her early 20s, her monthly chance of becoming pregnant is 25-30%. Fertility starts to decline at the age of 30. That decrease accelerates sharply at age 35. The monthly probability of pregnancy at 40 drops to about 5%. “Age is not just one factor. It is the single most important factor in a woman's fertility and ability to have a healthy baby,” said Manika.

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There are also risks associated with complications during pregnancy with increasing maternal age. (Unsplash)

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Manika said, “The common belief is that IVF has the potential to overcome the effects of age. This is a myth.” She highlighted that women aged 30-34 have a 43% chance of live birth rate in one complete IVF cycle. This drops to 31% at the age of 35 to 39. By 40 to 44, it further declines to 11 percent. Although IVF is a powerful tool, it is not magic and cannot override biology. Pregnancy risks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Manika said, “The common belief is that IVF has the potential to overcome the effects of age. This is a myth.” She highlighted that women aged 30-34 have a 43% chance of live birth rate in one complete IVF cycle. This drops to 31% at the age of 35 to 39. By 40 to 44, it further declines to 11 percent. Although IVF is a powerful tool, it is not magic and cannot override biology. Pregnancy risks {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Manika, there are also risks associated with complications during pregnancy with increasing maternal age. After the age of 35, there is an increase in miscarriage, gestational diabetes, caesarean sections, and chromosomal abnormalities. That said, thousands of women in their 30's give birth to healthy babies every day. The important thing is to be well-informed.

Know about your family's history and if possible, freeze your eggs before 35. (Unsplash)

What should you do?

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Dr Manika said, “If you are thinking about postponing motherhood, talk with your gynaecologist. Have an assessment of your egg reserve. Know about your family's history and if possible, freeze your eggs before 35, since the quality of your eggs is much more important than the age at which you use them.”

Finally, do not carry the burden alone. Male age matters too. After 45, a partner’s sperm quality declines, increasing the risk of miscarriage and developmental disorders in the child. There is nothing wrong with postponing motherhood. But it must be a decision that is taken with eyes open and not silent hopes. Know your body. Know the facts and then decide what is right for you.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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