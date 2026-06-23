Inspired by Anne Hathaway's pregnancy at 43? Doctor breaks down what it really takes to have healthy pregnancies in 40s

Following Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway’s announcement that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman at age 43, a US doctor has stepped forward to dismantle the fear-driven narratives surrounding late-stage pregnancies. Also read | Anne Hathaway is 43 and pregnant with her third child: Doctor says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe Dr Sood asserted that overall health plays a crucial role in pregnancy outcomes. (Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician specialising in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared an Instagram video on June 22 aimed at rebalancing the conversation on maternal age. While acknowledging biological realities, Dr Sood highlighted that a person's health profile is far more telling than the numbers on a birth certificate.

The video began with a 'stitch' clip featuring a pregnant woman lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to fetal monitoring equipment. The overlaying text read, "43 and pregnant. Here are all the complications I had...' as the video transitioned to show a peaceful, healthy newborn baby wrapped tightly in a swaddle, the screen flashed the word: 'None'.

'Age does matter, but...' Reacting to this case, Dr Sood broke down the science of childbearing in your 40s. He highlighted that while medical statistics point to real, elevated risks as women age, statistics alone cannot predict an individual's journey. Dr Sood noted that the social reaction to older pregnancies is often overwhelmingly negative.

"The moment many women hear 'pregnant at 43', they start talking about everything that could go wrong," Dr Sood said, and explained: "But that's not the whole story. What often gets lost in the conversation is that many women over 40 still go on to have completely uncomplicated pregnancies and healthy babies."

He did not shy away from the medical shifts that occur with time, noting that bodily functions inevitably change as women age: "Age does matter and it's true that the risk of conditions like gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, chromosomal abnormalities, and preterm birth gradually increase over time." Dr Sood added, “Part of that comes from age-related changes in egg quality, blood vessels, and placental function.”