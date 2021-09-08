This is how Chris Hemsworth is training for Extraction sequel, see intense workout routine

Ever wondered how Australian actor Chris Hemsworth trains for his films and achieves that awe-inspiring physique? Well, the Thor: Love and Thunder star took to Instagram today to reveal the workout that he is currently practising to get into shape for his latest film, Extraction, and it is one of the most nerve-wracking routines we have ever witnessed.

Chris posted a video of himself working out at his home on Instagram today, September 8. He shared that the workout routine he is following in the video is to gear up for the sequel of his Netflix film Extraction. He said he transitioned from heavyweight training to bodyweight functional movements to prepare his body for the film. These exercises help him concentrate more on his agility, speed, and strength.

The actor, who is married to Elsa Pataky, also shared the names of all the exercises he did in the short clip, the number of sets to be done, and their purpose. He captioned the video, "Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel. Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy."

Watch the video for yourself:

Chris did 3 minutes of boxing round (cardio), 50 squats to concentrate on the lower body, 40 sit throughs for mobility, 20 reps for each (core) exercise, and 25 push-ups for upper body strength. He added that one needs to rest their body for two minutes and do four sets in total.

The video begins with Chris practising a round of boxing, followed by squats, sit throughs, core training, and push-ups. His video will definitely pump you up to hit the grind in the week.

After Chris posted the clip, Josh Brolin, who plays Thanos in MCU, commented, "@chrishemsworth Damn! Once I finish this pizza I'm going to do that."

Chris Hemsworth wrapped up the filming of his upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. With this film, he will reunite with director Taika Waititi. They worked together in the well-received Thor: Ragnarok.

