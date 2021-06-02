Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder wraps production: 'Lots of love, lots of thunder'
Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead, has been directed by Taika Waititi.
hollywood

Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder wraps production: 'Lots of love, lots of thunder'

Chris Hemsworth, who reprises his role as the titular superhero in the Taika Waititi directorial Thor: Love and Thunder, said working on the film was an "incredible Marvel journey".
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 01:13 PM IST

It's a wrap on the shooting of Thor: Love and Thunder and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday promised fans that the upcoming movie will be "crazy off the wall funny".

The actor, who reprises his role as the titular superhero in the Taika Waititi directorial, said working on the film was an "incredible Marvel journey".

"That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," Chris Hemsworth wrote alongside a photo of his with Waititi on Instagram.

"The film is gonna be bats*** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!! @taikawaititi @marvelstudios @jasinboland," he added.

Taika, who reprises his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor, also confirmed the news on his Instagram page.


Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever, he said.

"And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that," the filmmaker wrote.


Love and Thunder, which began shooting in January in Sydney, is "craziest thing I've ever done," he said.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

Taika, who returns to helm the fourth chapter in the Thor series after the success of 2017's Ragnarok, wrote the new film with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The upcoming film also stars Karen Gillan, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Sean Gunn, Jaimie Alexander and Christian Bale.

Love and Thunder is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 6, 2022.

