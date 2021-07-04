Tiger Shroff nails 180kg barbell squats, Disha Patani's sister is impressed

Actor Tiger Shroff is wrapping up his weekend on a fiery note, and his followers cannot keep calm. He is known for leading a healthy lifestyle and has often impressed netizens with his skills at the gym. Today, he posted an impressive video of himself nailing a weightlifting routine that made our jaws hit the floor.

Tiger often posts videos of himself nailing kickboxing or doing various exercises at the gym. Today, he decided to try his hands at 180kg Barbell Squats while lifting. Yes, you read that right. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani's sister Khushboo was also impressed.

Tiger did three repetitions of the routine as his trainer counted his progress in the background. He also asked his fans in the caption whether they thought that he could have nailed another rep. He wrote, “Think I had another rep in me? 180 kgs #squats #legdays @mmamatrixgym.”

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff on Viaan Raj Kundra’s exercise video: ‘Champ in the making’

The video begins with Tiger, dressed in a sheer white shirt and grey joggers, doing a 180kg barbell squats. He goes on to do two more barbell squats in the video and finishes it off by saying, “Okay.”

Benefits:

Barbell Squats are a great compound movement that emphasises building the lower-body muscle groups and overall strength. It strengthens your core and the muscles of your lower body. It helps to burn calories and boosts athletic ability.

After Tiger shared the video of his insane workout online, it immediately went viral and garnered more than 1 million views and over 4 lakh likes. His sister and mother, Krishna Shroff and Ayesha Shroff lauded the actor in the comments. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo Patani, commented, “Crazy 180.”

See some of the other comments on Tiger’s video:

Comments on Tiger Shroff’s video.

Comments on Tiger Shroff’s video.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger has plenty of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Rambo 1.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter