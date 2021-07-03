Vicky Kaushal aces a deadlift in new workout video, Tiger Shroff is impressed

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal just pumped us up to indulge in an intense workout session during the weekend. He even impressed Tiger Shroff with his skills. Vicky often takes to Instagram to give a glimpse of his inspiring gym sessions and always manages to make the grind look fun. He did something similar today.

Today, Vicky, who recovered from Covid-19 a few months ago, surprised his fans by sharing a video of himself managing to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. The star, dressed in a slogan white T-shirt and grey sweatpants, aced a deadlift in the video and then celebrated with his trainer Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed.

Vicky shared the clip with the caption, “After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning! #fightback.”

The video begins with the Uri actor bending down in front of a loaded barbell and then preparing himself to lift it. After a few seconds of taking long deep breaths, he lifts the barbell to his hips. After managing the feat, Vicky and his trainer celebrate and are ecstatic with pure joy.

The deadlift is a weight training exercise in which a person has to lift a loaded barbell or bar off the ground to the level of the hips or the torso, perpendicular to the floor, before placing it back on the ground. It is one of the three powerlifting exercises, along with the squat and bench press.

Doing deadlifts helps stimulate the hip extensors and reduce lower back pain. It improves jump performance and bone mineral density. It also activates the core and boosts metabolism.

Vicky’s video impressed netizens, and it soon garnered more than 1 lakh likes and 570k views. Celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan and Ayushmann Khurrana also hearted the reel. Tiger also left a comment on the post. He wrote, “What a lift bro.”

Tiger Shroff's comment

Vicky Kaushal recently recovered from Covid-19. On April 5, he took to Instagram and confirmed his diagnosis. He fully recovered on April 16.

