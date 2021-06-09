Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Vicky Kaushal’s latest post on Instagtam prompted a wave of laughter among people. There is a chance that his post will leave you chuckling too. The actor took to the photo and video sharing platform to share an image of himself along with a witty caption.

“Baal mat kato… Arreeeyyy!!!” he wrote. The image too perfectly fits with the caption he shared. The picture shows the actor with a mask on his face and a chair cloth around his body. The caption is based on the adorable shenanigans thrown a kid named Anushrut, whose video went viral some time ago on social media.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared about a day ago, the post has gathered more than 6.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including several actors and digital content creators. Just like this reply from influencer Dolly Singh who wrote “Arey baba re kya kar rhe ho.”

Aasif Khan of Mirzapur fame also shared a reply on the post. “Me tumko maarunga,” he wrote. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who played the role of Ovi Mahajan in Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda starrer Extraction, also showcased his reaction with five fire emoticons.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the post by Vicky Kaushal?