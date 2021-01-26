Tiger Shroff sends a flying Republic Day wish from gym in new fitness post

Tiger Shroff leaves us speechless whenever he shares a video of himself from the gym and this time is no different. The Student Of The Year 2 actor took to his Instagram account and wished his fans on the 72nd Republic Day in his own flying style.

The clip that we are talking about shows the actor doing a high jump which he often practises and increases the difficulty level every time. However, this jump was a little different because this time the actor had the Indian flag in his hand while he was rotating in the air. Yes, you can read that again.

The video shows Tiger dressed in a white ganji and baggy grey pyjamas. He then jumps and rotates in the air after reaching a height. He finally waves the flag after an extremely smooth landing. If you turn the volume up, you will hear AR Rahman’s songVande Mataram playing in the background. Tiger shared the awe-generating video with the simple caption, "Jai Hind (sic).”

Tiger is famous for his extreme fitness routines. The actor makes sure that he keeps his workouts interesting and that is the reason he keeps on trying various things. From dancing to martial arts and extreme gyming, the actor does it all so that his fitness sessions don't become mundane. Check out some of them:

Doesn’t this make you want to stop procrastinating and exercise?

On the work front, Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood in 2014 with the film Heropanti which also starred Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in the 2020 release Baaghi 3 in which he shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. Tiger also released two songs last year. He made his debut as a singer with the track Unbelievable and the latest song that he released is called Casanova.

