Tiger Shroff works out like a beast and his latest pull-ups video from the gym is proof | Watch

fitness

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:36 IST

Known to never skip his workout, Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff is often seen encouraging fans to hit the grind and this Sunday was no different. Working out like a beast in the gym, the actor flaunted his sculpted body in the latest fitness video on the Internet and that is all the workout inspiration we need to take us through the rest of the week.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video straight from the gym which featured him in a bright yellow vest and a pair of navy blue baggy pants. Keeping his back to the camera, Tiger was seen pulling up on the parallel bar and flexing his ripped muscles and well-toned arms.

Parallel bar is used in gymnastics which are two horizontal bars fastened to four poles and placed parallel to each other to help boost multifunctionality. Tiger captioned the video, “Hope you guys are pulling yourselves up everyday 2020 almost through #newbeginnings (sic).”

Pull ups exercise is a very beneficial workout to strengthen the muscles in the back, shoulder and arms while improving grip strength, overall body strength and fitness level. All the upper body muscles including the lats, traps, deltoids, pecs, biceps, forearms and triceps are brought into action when one lifts their whole body from the floor by hanging on a bar.

It is ideal for physical and mental health as it challenges your muscles. Though pull ups are very efficient exercise routine, they are not recommended for beginner fitness levels. They are a great way to strengthen your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders and your core.

