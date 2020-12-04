Tiger Shroff’s double backflip will instantly push you to amp up your fitness goals | Watch

fitness

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:45 IST

As we miss breathing in free air sans a face mask, Tiger Shroff misses staying up there for a little bit longer. Standing on the ground is so ordinary or so the Baaghi 3 star made us believe as he aced double somersaults with uncanny ease and higher up in the air than usual.

While we are sure that the 30-year-old has no bones in his body, since the somersault looked too flexible to be real, the fitness enthusiasts are busy amping up their goals as the video went viral across social media handles. Donning a grey cut-sleeves T-shirt teamed with a pair of black track pants, the Bollywood hunk was seen nailing a backflip, landing on his hands and curving mid-air into another somersault backwards, this time without touching the mat he was practicing on.

Flaunting his aerial skills, Tiger captioned the video, “Wish I could stay a little while longer up there (sic)” and punctuated it with an angry and crying face emojis.

Check out Tiger’s latest somersault video here:

Raising the bar of fitness goals a notch higher, the actor has been regularly sharing videos of his innovative backbends, speedy somersaults and even flying kicks, all of which have brushed aside our quarantine blues these past months. Take a look at some of such videos here:

On the professional front, Tiger recently unveiled a power-packed poster of his forthcoming action-thriller Ganapath, in which he plays the titular role. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the action franchise’s first part will be set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world. The film will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter