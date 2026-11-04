TikTok star Marcel Johnson dies at 32: Doctor explains stomach cancer warning signs and risk factors

TikTok creator Marcel Johnson has died at the age of 32 following a 15-month battle with stomach cancer. His wife, Taylor Johnson, announced the news through an emotional Instagram post on Monday, revealing that he passed away at 4:45 pm after a prolonged battle with the disease.

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Marcel, who was a father of five, was diagnosed with cancer in August 2025. Throughout his treatment, he had been documenting his health journey and sharing updates with his followers on social media. (Also read: Festive food safety: Doctors explain how repeatedly reheating leftovers and improperly storing sweets can trigger foodborne infections )

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His death has once again drawn attention to cancer diagnoses among younger adults and the importance of recognising potential warning signs early.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishal Khurana, principal director and head of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, discusses the warning signs of stomach cancer in young adults, the possible risk factors and who may be more vulnerable to the disease.

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Why is stomach cancer rising in young adults?

{{^usCountry}} "Worldwide, stomach cancer rates have actually been falling overall. However, among people under 50, cases are rising in some regions, and these cancers tend to be more aggressive. There is no single clear explanation for this trend yet. Several factors may be contributing to it, including untreated Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, smoking, diets high in salt, pickled, smoked and processed foods, obesity, alcohol consumption and family history," says Dr Khurana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Worldwide, stomach cancer rates have actually been falling overall. However, among people under 50, cases are rising in some regions, and these cancers tend to be more aggressive. There is no single clear explanation for this trend yet. Several factors may be contributing to it, including untreated Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, smoking, diets high in salt, pickled, smoked and processed foods, obesity, alcohol consumption and family history," says Dr Khurana. {{/usCountry}}

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He further highlights that delayed diagnosis is another major concern among younger patients. "In young people, symptoms are often dismissed as acidity, indigestion or stress. As a result, the disease may not be detected until it has progressed. Persistent digestive complaints should not always be treated as routine acidity, particularly when they do not respond to standard treatment," he explains.

What are the warning signs of stomach cancer?

According to Dr Khurana, stomach cancer can present with symptoms that are easily mistaken for common gastrointestinal problems. However, certain persistent or unusual symptoms warrant medical attention.

The warning signs to watch out for include:

Persistent indigestion: Indigestion or upper abdominal discomfort that lasts for more than two to three weeks or keeps recurring.

Indigestion or upper abdominal discomfort that lasts for more than two to three weeks or keeps recurring. Feeling full quickly: Experiencing fullness after eating just a few bites of food.

Experiencing fullness after eating just a few bites of food. Nausea and vomiting: Repeated episodes of nausea or vomiting should not be overlooked.

Repeated episodes of nausea or vomiting should not be overlooked. Loss of appetite and unexplained weight loss: A noticeable reduction in appetite or weight loss without an obvious reason.

A noticeable reduction in appetite or weight loss without an obvious reason. Gastrointestinal bleeding: Black, tarry stools or vomiting blood.

Black, tarry stools or vomiting blood. Unexplained tiredness or anaemia: Persistent fatigue may sometimes be associated with underlying blood loss or nutritional deficiencies.

Persistent fatigue may sometimes be associated with underlying blood loss or nutritional deficiencies. Difficulty swallowing: Trouble swallowing food or liquids requires medical evaluation.

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Dr Khurana emphasises that persistent acidity should not be managed with repeated self-medication. "My simple advice is that acidity that does not settle with the usual treatment deserves a proper medical check-up, not another antacid. Symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, bleeding, anaemia or difficulty swallowing should never be ignored, regardless of a person's age," he says.

Dr Khurana says stomach cancer symptoms in young people are often dismissed as acidity, indigestion or stress.

How can you reduce the risk of stomach cancer?

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While not all cases of stomach cancer can be prevented, certain lifestyle changes and timely medical interventions may help reduce the risk. Dr Khurana recommends the following precautions:

Get tested for H. pylori: People with persistent indigestion or a family history of stomach cancer should discuss testing with their doctor. If an infection is detected, completing the prescribed treatment is important.

People with persistent indigestion or a family history of stomach cancer should discuss testing with their doctor. If an infection is detected, completing the prescribed treatment is important. Avoid smoking: Tobacco consumption is an established risk factor for stomach cancer. Avoiding smoking can help lower the risk.

Tobacco consumption is an established risk factor for stomach cancer. Avoiding smoking can help lower the risk. Limit alcohol consumption: Keeping alcohol intake low is an important part of reducing cancer-related health risks.

Keeping alcohol intake low is an important part of reducing cancer-related health risks. Follow a balanced diet: Cut back on excessive salt, pickles, smoked, processed and charred foods. Include more fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily diet.

Cut back on excessive salt, pickles, smoked, processed and charred foods. Include more fresh fruits and vegetables in your daily diet. Maintain a healthy weight: Managing body weight through balanced nutrition and regular physical activity can support overall health.

Managing body weight through balanced nutrition and regular physical activity can support overall health. Avoid prolonged self-medication: Do not continue taking antacids or acid-suppressing medicines for weeks without consulting a healthcare professional.

Do not continue taking antacids or acid-suppressing medicines for weeks without consulting a healthcare professional. Be mindful of family history: If a close relative has had stomach cancer, consult a gastroenterologist to understand your individual risk and whether earlier evaluation or screening is appropriate.

If a close relative has had stomach cancer, consult a gastroenterologist to understand your individual risk and whether earlier evaluation or screening is appropriate. Do not ignore persistent symptoms: If digestive complaints continue or warning signs appear, speak to a gastroenterologist. Your doctor may recommend an endoscopy based on your symptoms and risk factors.

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"People should not ignore persistent symptoms or rely on self-medication for prolonged periods. If warning signs appear, a medical evaluation is essential. Depending on the symptoms and individual risk factors, a gastroenterologist may recommend an endoscopy to investigate the underlying cause," Dr Khurana concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.