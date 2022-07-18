Tips, precautions to strengthen your immune system and stay fit during monsoons

It's the time of the year where we all enjoy the chill breeze, cozy weather and the heavy showers as the monsoon season has its own enthralling joy, even if it comes with usual troubles like water stagnation, increase in mosquitos, high humidity, traffic jams and disturbance of the normal routine. The rainy season generally offers much-needed relief after the scorching summer but it is also known to bring along a bevy of diseases like flu, malaria and dengue.

The onset of monsoons brings along a host of diseases and infections that can pose a serious range of health threats for you and your family as the risk of being exposed to multiple viruses, bacteria, parasites and other infections is two times higher during the monsoon than in any other season. The high moisture content in the air and water accumulation enables harmful micro-organisms to thrive, leading to a number of health- related ailments furthermore, the increased humidity can contribute to several fungal infections, allergies and skin diseases but with a few basic precautions, you can enjoy the weather as well stay healthy and fit.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kavita Devgan, Nutritionist at Tetley Green Tea Immune, shared, “During monsoons our immunity can take a beating as infections are rampant. Hence it is important to carefully evaluate the food we eat to give our body a good chance against seasonal infections. This is where you may opt for including Vitamin C in your diet. A strong antioxidant, this vitamin helps support the immune system. You can get it from some citrus fruits like kiwi and oranges, green and red veggies too. Another effective way of scoring this vitamin is by sipping a green tea that has been infused with vitamin C.”

According to Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, Head – Wellness and Wellbeing at Columbia Pacific Communities, there are many ways to strengthen the immune system but the most important and effective way is through priming the gut. He listed the tips to address this:

1.Nourish the gut flora with adequate fibres. This is achieved through eating seasonal vegetables like ash gourd, ridge Gourd, snake gourd and bottle gourd. These vegetable fibres act as prebiotic for nourishing the gut flora. Fibre is also sourced through eating sunflower seeds, melon seeds and flax seeds.

2.Prepare the gut flora with adequate probiotics like home churned butter milk and yoghurt. One must drink only portable water from a known source where it is safe to drink.

3.Adhering to timely food, eating the right quantity and quality help in supporting the immune system. Eating dinner before 7 PM gives adequate time to digest food before sleep. Avoid eating heavy protein for dinner as heavy animal protein is not easily digested which ultimately affects the quality of sleep

4. Having a balanced meal with complex carbohydrate, adequate protein and right quality of fat support the nutritional daily demand of macro and micro nutrients. The micronutrients serve to aid the metabolic processes and the macro nutrients supply fuel and building blocks.

Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan said, “Our ancient wisdom through Ayurveda and Siddha systems of healing gives more importance to the food advised according to individual constitution. Our festivals and rituals support this transition between seasons and prepare us to get ready for the next season through certain kind of special diets. So let us prepare our gut to support the immune system.”

Highlighting some precautions to strengthen your immune system and stay fit during the monsoons, Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant, Internal Medicine at Narayana Health City, advised:

1. Hydration is most important - The monsoon season can lead to dehydration. Therefore, staying hydrated during the monsoon is a must to keep the body in top shape and ward off seasonal infections. Keep yourself hydrated by not just drinking water but also with health drinks, for example, tender coconut, fresh apple or pomegranate juice are good source of energy and nutrients.

2. Strict no to outside foods - Light home-cooked food is most suitable for the monsoon season, as it is easy to digest. You should strictly avoid eating outside food, because it is exposed to an open environment. The exposure increases the chances of it being a breeding ground for bacteria and germs, increasing the chances of contracting infections

4. Beware of mosquitos - With a few precautions, one can easily find a way to have a mosquito-free residence. First, use insect repellents generously, as mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are rampant during the season. Second, ensure there is no open water storage in your home, because mosquitoes are born in stagnant water. Lastly, keep your windows and doors closed to prevent them from entering the house.

5. Attire - Apart from wearing full-sleeved clothes, avoid wearing cotton clothes because it absorbs water much faster. Get your clothes ironed to dry out the moisture present in your clothes.

6. Avoid crowd - Since a majority of people tend to suffer from flu or the common cold during the monsoon season, it’s important you maintain distance from such people. Whenever you’re traveling, make sure you stay extra protected

7. Maintain personal hygiene and keep your surroundings clean - Maintaining personal hygiene is a must at all times; use an umbrella or raincoat when you go out, take a shower when you come back, drink something to warm yourself, and wash or sanitize your hands carefully before eating. Also keep your surroundings clean and disinfected

8. Exercise daily - If you haven’t already started, now is the right time to exercise! Moderate exercise can also boost the immune system by regenerating the immune cells regularly. You can start small and that too, from the comfort of your own home. Start with brisk walking or light jogging or skipping to get your body running. Don’t forget to warm up beforehand with some stretch exercises, so your body doesn’t feel sore. Regular exercise reduces blood pressure, keeps your weight in check, and also improves your cardiovascular health. It further promotes healthier immunity against an array of diseases and infections. One of the biggest perks of exercise is that it allows you to check off your fitness goals, but it also releases endorphins, which is the happy hormone in your brain, thus making you feel lighter and happy internally. Given the current situation, a little bit of exercise can elevate your moods and help manage stress levels. One should exercise for 150 minutes per week.

9. Omega- 3 fatty acids - The essential omega-3 fatty acid is not just to boost your brain and heart health, but it also plays a pivotal role in strengthening your immune response. Typically found in fatty fish, walnuts, flaxseed, chia seeds, and plant oils- it works by enhancing the activity of white blood cells that further fight off harmful bacteria/viruses. The omega-3 fatty acid can also reduce inflammation (anti-inflammatory property) thereby speeding the recovery process after you catch an infection.

10. Antioxidants-rich foods - The primary function of antioxidants is to destroy free radicals that are produced in the body during day to day activities like eating, exposure to the environment, and stress. The oxidative burst of antioxidants can also destroy certain types of bacteria and viruses. Antioxidant ingestion can significantly improve the immune system especially beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin E, carotenoids, lycopene, selenium, and manganese. The best way to consume your antioxidants is by including red and yellow coloured foods in your diet especially fruits and vegetables rich in vit b12, vitamin A and antioxidants

11. For people prone to allergies, infections, monsoon season may exacerbate their symptoms. Thus, it is vital to avoid exposures to known allergens and always keep all necessary medications handy. Following these simple measures may help you to maintain good health status and stay safe and disease-free during this monsoon season. Vaccination against common infections like influenza will definitely help in preventing recurrently falling sick.

Usually the common monsoon diseases remain undetected until there is a major symptom or a big impact on the health of a person but Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist/Dietician at Apollo Hospitals, points out that early diagnosis and a few preventive and hygiene measures can keep you stay safe during this season.

She suggested some dietary recommendations and said, “While avoiding street food/junk food is imperative, make sure to add foods rich in Vitamin C and fibres to your diet. Smaller meals- Due to high humidity during the rainy season, he body takes a longer time for digestion. Therefore, it is best to have smaller meals rather than larger ones. To boost your immunity, include herbs and spices like ginger, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, holy basil, etc, in your diet. Loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants, these are useful for your overall health and wellness. Foods rich in mineral and iron like pulses and cereals should be key components of your diet during rainy season. You can have well-cooked sprouts, soya beans, corns, ragi, etc, in generous quantities.”

Top foods according to her for protection against rainy season infections include -

1. Hot Soups: Diet in monsoon season should include soups to keep body warm as well as to fight infections. Soups with child’s favourite vegetables can be included or soups such as chicken and chicken noodle soups are recommended to include in diet. Soups should contain extracts of Ginger and Garlic that have antibacterial properties. Black Pepper can also be added in spices to increase the immune-boosting power present in the soup.

2. Citrus fruits: Children are more prone to injuries while playing outdoors and indoors. To promote the healing process and for boosting immunity to fight infections Vitamin C which is present in rich amount in citrus fruits is the best source. Thus, adding citrus fruits in child’s diet can be beneficial for them. Citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, sweet lime, grapefruit are excellent source of Vitamin C. Other sources are guava, papayas, tomatoes, bell peppers and broccoli.

3. Vegetables: The good source of folic acid and Vitamin C in vegetables are green leafy vegetables like Spinach which should be included in one’s diet at least three times a week. A portion of cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli can be included in a diet for atleast twice a week. Cruciferous vegetables helps eliminating toxins from the body and prevent illness.

4. Nuts: Dry fruits and nuts are among the best foods to have during monsoon for children, especially Almonds. They help in improving blood circulation, boosting immunity and promoting general wellness to the body. Dry fruits can be used in different recipes like brownies, cake and laddoos after keeping the taste in mind.

5. Other foods: In other foods, a protein rich diet is very necessary for the development of child as well as for boosting immunity. This can include egg, chicken, fish, dals, paneer, soya, tofu etc. It is also preferred to include yogurt or curd in a diet as it is probiotic and the bacteria’s present in the curd can help in increasing immunity and fight infections.

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi advised, “Staying well-hydrated with fresh water is recommended. Water is very important for human body as it helps in strengthening the organs and improves health. This all will lead a child stronger, healthier and happier. For a healthy monsoon do not compromise on two essential activities- adequate sleep and a regular exercise regimen. A rigorous physical activity strengthens the immune system therefore, if outdoor exercise isn’t possible, choose yoga or aerobics to stay active.”