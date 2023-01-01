Tips to delay premature greying: Nutritionist suggests

Greying of hair is common, however, it should come with a certain age. When premature greying happens, it can lead to multiple problems. It causes low self-esteem and depletion in confidence levels. Addressing this, Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee wrote, “We all want to look and feel young, and one of the most obvious indicators that we’re ageing is our hair. But when our hair starts to turn grey at a young age, many of us get concerned and are often ashamed of this. Hence it is important to know that greying of hair at an early age can primarily be due to hereditary reasons, too much of the male hormone, testosterone or due to intense stress. However, lack of a balanced and wholesome diet, rich in nutrients plays a pivotal role in early graying of hair as well.”

She further added that even though dietary changes are required to prevent premature greying, a lot of other things are also needed to be incorporated in the daily routine - “With that being said, this cannot be reversed with nutrition alone; a significant improvement in hair health can be achieved by not only improving your diet and taking vitamin supplements but also with nourishment and proper grooming to keep your hair texture, growth, shine and lustre in good condition.” Anjali further noted down a few tips:

Reetha and shikakai: Soaked reetha and shikakai pods are to be boiled together and the liquid should be used as a shampoo.

Amla: Dried amlas should be soaked overnight and can be used as a natural conditioner.

Destress: Homeopathy is required to use for destressing the body and the mind, as stress further leads to faster premature greying.

Antioxidants: Vegetable and fruit juices should be included in the diet as they contain a lot of antioxidants.

Protein: Whole grains, cereals, chicken, egg and fish should be included in the diet more often.

Artificial preservatives: Foods loaded with artificial preservatives should be avoided as it stresses the digestive system.