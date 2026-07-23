Tired of ‘home remedies for hair fall’? Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shares easy moringa biotin laddu recipe

Biotin may play an important role in keeping hair healthy by increasing the rate of follicle growth and keratin production, which affects hair, skin, and nails. It supports hair growth in people whose hair thinning or loss occurs due to a biotin deficiency. While biotin supplements can boost hair growth, you can also try consuming it through whole foods and nuts.

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Moringa biotin laddu recipe

On July 22, Kiran Kukreja, a nutritionist, shared her recipe for making moringa biotin laddus. Her recipe uses simple ingredients and can be easily made at home. Sharing the instructions in an Instagram reel, Kiran said, “If you are tired of trying expensive hair care products and various home remedies for hair fall, then you definitely need to try this.”

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “For the next two to three months, include these moringa-biotin laddus in your diet. Made with moringa powder, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and dates, these laddus provide essential nutrients like iron, folate, and zinc, as well as healthy fats—all crucial for supporting overall hair health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “For the next two to three months, include these moringa-biotin laddus in your diet. Made with moringa powder, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and dates, these laddus provide essential nutrients like iron, folate, and zinc, as well as healthy fats—all crucial for supporting overall hair health.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the nutritionist, if you consume one daily as a mid-morning snack, you will start seeing changes within a few weeks. She added that this remedy has been tested and proven effective by both her clients and herself. Here's how you can make these laddus at home:

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Ingredients

½ cup pumpkin seeds

½ cup sunflower seeds

¼ cup black sesame seeds

½ cup flax seeds and fennel seeds

½ cup walnuts

2 tbsp moringa powder

1 cup soft dates (ground into a paste)

1–2 tsp jaggery powder or jaggery paste (optional)

1 tbsp ghee

Method

1. Add the pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, black sesame seeds, flax seeds, and walnuts to a pan.

2. Roast everything together on a low flame for four to five minutes, and then add moringa powder, roast for another two to three minutes. Let it cool completely.

3. Blend the roasted mixture into a coarse powder.

4. Add the ground dates and jaggery, then mix well.

5. Pour in warm ghee and combine until the mixture binds easily.

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6. Shape into 12 to 15 laddus.

Tip: If the mixture feels too sticky, add a little more coarsely ground roasted seed mix. If it feels too dry, add one to two teaspoons of jaggery paste.

Storage

According to the nutritionist, you can refrigerate these laddus in an airtight container for up to three to four weeks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Kiran Kukreja is a certified nutritionist, dietitian, and health coach for weight loss, diet planning and a better overall well-being. She specialises in managing diseases like diabetes, thyroid, PCOS, gut issues, and high blood pressure.