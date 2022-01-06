Tisca Chopra is shedding off gajar ka halwa and malai through stretches

Tisca Chopra took a break from workouts for the holidays. We just moved over from the holiday season of Christmas and New Year celebrations packed with food, friends and lights. It is natural for people to indulge into their cheat meals around this time and gain weight that they may need to shed off later, before getting back to work. Tisca Chopra did the same. The actor, who took a break to celebrate the holiday season in style, is now back on her yoga mat and is focused on losing weight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor gained two kilos of weight – she is blaming it on the week spent on heavy indulgence into gajar ka halwa and malai. During the holiday season, such mouth-smacking dishes are made and consumed – they also contain a whole lot of calories. Tisca Chopra, on Thursday, shared a short video of herself on her Instagram profile, documenting the stretches that she has been performing to shed the extra calories from the body faster.

In the video, the actor can be seen taking up multiple yoga routines to work on various muscle groups of the body. In the beginning of the video, Tisca can be seen starting her routine with the Cobras. Then she can be seen moving on to stretch her leg muscles sideways and working out her abdominal muscles. In the later part of the video, Tisca can be seen doing the cat and cow position, sitting and breathing in and out through controlled breathing. Dressed in a blue tee shirt and a pair of floral gym trousers, Tisca can be seen engrossed in her stretching routine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Father's Day 2021: Tisca Chopra and dad bond over Yoga’s Padmasana, Bhujangasana

With the video, Tisca also wrote that even though it is important to take a break once in a while, it is also equally important to take care of our body and start slow before getting back to the high intensity trainings. "Starting my year with slow, deep stretches and giving my body the movement, it needs to get back to full throttle training,” read an excerpt of her post. Take a look:

Stretches come with various health benefits. They help in enhancing the mobility and the posture of the bo0dy. They also help in reducing muscle soreness and risk of injuries.