Tom Cruise, Abhishek Bachchan, Tara Sutaria, Tom Holland: 9 celebs who opened up about their learning disabilities

Tara Sutaria got candid in a new interview about dealing with dyscalculia — often dubbed 'math dyslexia'. The actor dropped truth bombs about how dealing with numbers makes it a real challenge to manage her contracts and bank work. Dyscalculia is a learning disability that affects a person's ability to understand, learn, and perform math-based operations. Also read | How to help a child with learning disability; expert offers tips

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Tara’s honest revelation is a timely reminder that neurodivergence isn't a barrier to massive success. From blockbuster directors to Hollywood royalty, here are the celebrities who stopped masking, spoke out, and redefined what it means to navigate learning differences in the spotlight.

Tara Sutaria

In an August 28 Haute Living interview, Tara admitted that financial paperwork can lead to mistakes because of the way her brain processes numbers. Instead of hiding it, she treated hiring a solid accounting team and leaning on family support as a smart, practical business strategy rather than a personal failing. She said, "I have a learning disability, a math learning disability, called dyscalculia. I try, but more often than not, I make a mistake. So I need my team, I have my accounts team and all of that – they look into everything.”

Tom Cruise

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{{^usCountry}} The Mission: Impossible actor has spoken about hiding his learning disability as a child. In a candid 2003 interview with People magazine, Tom opened up about how isolating and overwhelming the experience of dyslexia (a learning disability that affects a person's ability to read, spell, and write accurately) was: “When I was about seven-years-old, I had been labeled dyslexic. I’d try to concentrate on what I was reading, then I’d get to the end of the page and have very little memory of anything I’d read. I would go blank, feel anxious, nervous, bored, frustrated, dumb. I would get angry. My legs would actually hurt when I was studying. My head ached. All through school and well into my career, I felt like I had a secret.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mission: Impossible actor has spoken about hiding his learning disability as a child. In a candid 2003 interview with People magazine, Tom opened up about how isolating and overwhelming the experience of dyslexia (a learning disability that affects a person's ability to read, spell, and write accurately) was: “When I was about seven-years-old, I had been labeled dyslexic. I’d try to concentrate on what I was reading, then I’d get to the end of the page and have very little memory of anything I’d read. I would go blank, feel anxious, nervous, bored, frustrated, dumb. I would get angry. My legs would actually hurt when I was studying. My head ached. All through school and well into my career, I felt like I had a secret.” {{/usCountry}}

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Tom Holland

The Marvel actor has also opened up about his dyslexia diagnosis. In 2025, while discussing a LEGO short-film campaign celebrating the importance of play with IGN, Tom shared that navigating both dyslexia and ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) can make starting from scratch feel intimidating. He shared that starting with a 'blank canvas' can be challenging when developing a new character, but engaging in creative play helps him process those hurdles.

Steven Spielberg

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Believe it or not, legendary Hollywood director Steven Spielberg wasn't formally diagnosed with dyslexia until he was 61. Speaking to Quinn Bradlee in 2012, the Jurassic Park mastermind said, “It takes me about two hours and 45 minutes to read what most people can read in about an hour and 10 minutes. I just know that I’m still slow at reading but I’ve learned to adjust.” He added, “Movies made me feel inside my own skillset.”

Keanu Reeves

Long before he was seen in The Matrix and John Wick movies, Keanu attended many different high schools while battling undiagnosed learning difficulties. Over the years, the actor, who has dyslexia, has reflected on how he constantly had to 'pretend to understand school' just to survive a classroom setup that wasn't built for his brain.

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Jennifer Aniston

The Friends actor didn't get answers until her 20s while getting fitted for glasses. In 2015, opening up to The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled an eye-tracking test in which her eyes repeatedly jumped four words forward and two words back, causing her to fail a comprehension quiz. Finding out she was dyslexic blew away years of childhood self-doubt, proving to her once and for all that she was 'smart' all along.

Keira Knightley

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Diagnosed with dyslexia at just six, Keira found the ultimate hack thanks to her mom and screenwriting legend Emma Thompson. Speaking to GQ in 2012, the actor revealed her mother used Emma Thompson’s Sense and Sensibility script as motivation, telling a young Keira: "If Emma Thompson couldn't read, she'd make sure she got over it!" Focusing on scripts and channelling Emma’s grit transformed Keira's reading journey, she highlighted.

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Abhishek Bachchan

Sent to a European school after his diagnosis at age nine, the actor publicly confirmed his dyslexia journey during a 2011 event. He shared how vital early childhood detection is in education systems, urging schools to stop dismissing neurodivergent kids as 'slow learners' and instead give them the tools to thrive.

Shekhar Kapur

The Mr India director dropped his dyslexia reveal on X (formerly Twitter) in 2023, sharing that he spent decades afraid of basic ‘everyday forms’. He managed to become achartered accountant and acclaimed director before discovering his 'severe dyslexia' in his later years — a realisation prompted by his daughter Kaveri getting tested for the same condition.

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Public figures like Shekhar and Steven Spielberg show that discovering neurodivergence later in life brings clarity rather than limitation. What used to be labelled a deficit is now recognised as a creative engine for visual genius, unique problem-solving, and out-of-the-box thinking.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.