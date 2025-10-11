Shekhar Kapur reveals daughter Kaveri helped him realise he was severely dyslexic: ‘I go into a state of panic’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has opened up about how his daughter Kaveri Kapur helped him realise he had dyslexia. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Shekhar penned a long note as he talked about what he is petrified of, how he became a Chartered Accountant and his ability to make films. Kaveri is the daughter of Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Shekhar Kapur opens up about his dyslexia

Talking about a few years ago, Shekhar shared why Kaveri wanted to get herself tested for dyslexia. "Some years ago, my daughter said she had dyslexia. Her teacher commented this was often a ruse that students used to get more time for their exams.. My daughter insisted on doing an online experiment, and guess what? She was a little dyslexic, but to my amazement, I was severely dyslexic. And now it started to make sense for me."

Shekhar on becoming a CA, venturing into films

Shekhar discussed his life up until he began making films. "I am petrified of forms, like the ones that you have to fill in on an everyday basis. Always have been .. The moment I look at one .. I go into a state of panic. And I thought I was just irresponsible and lazy. But how did I become a Chartered Accountant? And a pretty successful one, too? It’s still a mystery to me .. And films? My line producers, the one that actually are in charge of making the film, often said .. ‘Shekhar won’t read the schedule .. but yet will find a way to finish the day on schedule’," he added.

He recalled the time when he decided to accept his dyslexia. "I and everybody else would laugh it off. Till I accepted my dyslexia, and realised that I was not escaping reading the form but just couldn’t make sense of it, and realised how I had always worked around it, and compensated for my dyslexia in making my films, and perhaps some of the great creative moments I have experienced are not in spite of my dyslexia but because of it! By compensating for it, and now I am amazed at the number of brilliant, creative people with dyslexia.. Is there a link? I wonder ..#Dyslexia #WorldDyslexiaDay #Creativity," concluded his post.

About Shekhar's family, his career

Shekhar tied the knot with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in 1997. They welcomed Kaveri in 2001. Suchitra and Shekhar divorced eight years after their marriage.

Shekhar, one of the few Indian filmmakers who has broken through into mainstream Hollywood, has directed several films such as Masoom (1983), Mr India (1987), Bandit Queen (1994), Elizabeth (1998), Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) and What's Love Got to Do with It (2022).