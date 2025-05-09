Too busy for a break? Recharge your mind with these 5 microbreaks that boost your productivity

Back-to-back exams, an intensive week packed with client presentations, and endless, impending deadlines can sometimes make life feel like a marathon. There are long stretches when there’s just too much on your plate, and a break becomes the most desired thing. But at the moment when you are racing against the clock, time feels like a luxury that you simply can’t afford, as work keeps piling up and you simply must keep on going. So, how do you take a break when you don't have as much time on hand? Keeping on working when you are clearly exhausted not only diminishes your productivity but also mental wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prakriti Poddar, global head of mental health and wellbeing for Roundglass Living, a holistic wellbeing app, explained how microbreak is the solution to the problem.

She said, “The traditional mindset suggests powering through without pause, yet neuroscience shows our brains perform optimally when focused work is interspersed with intentional microbreaks. Our brains are wired to respond to change. Prolonged focus on a single task diminishes performance as constant stimuli fade from awareness. Microbreak is one of the solutions for a brief yet effective pause in hectic schedules. Short, intentional microbreaks reset the mind, easing stress and boosting cognitive performance and creativity."

Prakriti Poddar further shared a detailed breakdown of what microbreaks are and how you can take them when facing tight deadlines, needing to sprint, yet still requiring that much-needed break.

Here's the guide Prakriti shared:

What is a microbreak?

Microbreaks are brief, mindful pauses of 30 seconds to five minutes, are strategic interventions, not distractions.

They can help reset the mind, reducing stress and anxiety and measurably boosting cognitive performance.

Studies show that short, intentional microbreaks ranging from 30 seconds to five minutes are effective. These brief pauses prevent mental fatigue and physical strain, clearing the way for sharper thinking and more vibrant creativity.

A microbreak might mean a quick chat with a colleague, a few chair stretches, a moment of mindful breathing, or a short walk outside. The goal is not to step away from work, it’s to return with more clarity and energy.

5 ways you can take a microbreak

1. Take a breath break

When stress builds, our bodies enter fight-or-flight mode, flooding us with cortisol and adrenaline.

Interrupt this cycle with 4-4-4 breathing: Inhale quietly through your nose for four seconds, hold for seven, and exhale gently through your mouth for eight.

This instantly calms your nervous system, easing tension and sharpening your focus.

2. Move to recharge

Our bodies crave movement, not stillness. Sitting too long dulls your mind and clouds your decision-making. Brief, purposeful movement can dramatically reset your energy: stand up, stretch, grab some water, or take a quick stroll.

Digital wellbeing apps, like Roundglass Living, offer short, effective movement exercises designed to clear mental fog and relieve physical tension.

3. Sensory reset

Engage your senses for a rapid mental reboot. Notice the textures beneath your fingertips, tune into ambient sounds, or savour a favourite scent.

These sensory moments anchor you to the present moment, rejuvenating your mental clarity and boosting creativity.

4. Nature’s pause

Give your eyes and mind a break every half hour by shifting your gaze from screens to nature.

Observe clouds or plants, or even touch grass. This simple action eases eye strain and provides your mind with a refreshing reset, enhancing focus upon your return.

5. Visualise your joy

Briefly escape into a visualisation of your ideal peaceful or joyful moment. Imagine yourself surrounded by loved ones or doing something you genuinely love.

Taking a moment to practice visualisation isn’t wasting time; it’s giving your brain a well-earned reset that’s needed to continue effectively.

