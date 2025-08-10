Top 5 foods to avoid during pregnancy and why: Doctor explains herbal teas are linked to 'unknown risks'

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician known on Instagram as ‘Doctor Sood,’ keeps sharing insights related to health, diet and overall wellbeing for his followers. From what to eat to feel better, to the lifestyle habits to avoid to stay healthy and fit, Dr Sood’s Instagram profile is replete with information on how to eat better, sleep better and live better. Also read | Should you eat more during pregnancy? Dietician shares what eating for two really means Foods to avoid during pregnancy.(Image by Unsplash)

On August 10, Dr Sood shared an Instagram post listing the food items that one should avoid during pregnancy. “Foods to avoid during pregnancy and why they matter,” he said.

1. High-mercury fish leads to brain and nerve risk

“Large predatory fish like sharks, swordfish, king mackerel, and bigeye tuna accumulate mercury, which crosses the placenta and may impair fetal brain development, increasing the risk of cerebral palsy and cognitive delays,” Dr Kunal Sood said.

2. Raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs lead to listeria and salmonella risk

"Listeria can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, or newborn infections, even without symptoms in the mother. Undercooked eggs can carry Salmonella, which may rarely infect the fetus, leading to sepsis or meningitis," Dr Sood added.

3. Unpasteurised milk, juice, and soft cheeses can lead to foodborne illness

Dr Sood said, “Raw milk products may harbor Listeria, E. coli, or Salmonella. These bacteria can lead to miscarriage or serious complications in newborns. Only consume dairy and juices labeled as pasteurised.”

4. Unwashed produce and raw sprouts can trigger E. coli or listeria

“Sprouts grow in warm, humid conditions ideal for bacterial growth. E. coli and Listeria from unwashed produce or sprouts have been linked to pregnancy loss and neonatal infections. Wash produce well and cook sprouts thoroughly,” the doctor added.

5. Herbal teas can lead to unknown risks

He said. "Some herbs (like nettle or alfalfa) may be unsafe in large amounts, especially early in pregnancy. Most commercial blends are likely safe in moderation (1–2 cups/day), but avoid concentrated homemade infusions unless approved by your provider."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.