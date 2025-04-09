Managing fatigue in pregnancy: Diet plan, foods to eat and avoid, 8 energy-boosting tips for expecting mothers
Summer time in India is strewn with festivals and is a time of joy and celebration but for expecting mothers, the festivities can be exhausting. To stay energised throughout the day, it is important to focus on the right nutrition and hydration.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Garima Chaudhry, Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in New Delhi (East Delhi), recommended some essential tips to help manage fatigue while ensuring both you and your baby stay healthy.
1. Start your day with a power breakfast
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially during pregnancy. A well-balanced meal in the morning provides sustained energy for the celebrations ahead.
Ideal Breakfast for Expecting Mothers:
- Whole Grains: Opt for oats, multigrain bread, or poha for lasting energy.
- Protein-Rich Foods: Include eggs, paneer, sprouts, or Greek yogurt to support muscle strength.
- Healthy Fats: Add almonds, walnuts, or chia seeds to boost stamina and provide essential nutrients.
- Fresh Fruits: Bananas, oranges, or apples offer quick energy and hydration.
Avoid: Sugary cereals and processed foods that cause energy crashes.
2. Stay hydrated
Dehydration can lead to fatigue, particularly in warm weather. Keep yourself hydrated with natural, nutrient-rich beverages.
Best Hydration Choices:
- Coconut Water: Packed with electrolytes to prevent dehydration.
- Buttermilk (Chaas): Aids digestion and helps cool the body.
- Lemon Water with Honey: Provides vitamin C and an instant energy boost.
- Fresh Fruit Juices: Watermelon, orange, or pomegranate juices replenish essential nutrients.
- Herbal Teas: Mint or ginger tea aids digestion and prevents nausea.
Avoid: Caffeinated drinks, aerated sodas and sugary beverages that can lead to dehydration.
3. Choose energy-sustaining carbohydrates
Carbohydrates are essential for maintaining energy levels, but choosing complex carbs ensures steady blood sugar levels.
Best Sources of Healthy Carbs:
- Whole Grains: Brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat chapatis provide slow-releasing energy.
- Legumes and Lentils: Rajma, moong dal and chickpeas help sustain energy.
- Sweet Potatoes: A nutritious alternative to fried snacks.
- Seasonal Fruits and Vegetables: Papaya, berries, carrots and spinach provide fiber and essential vitamins.
Avoid: Refined carbs like white bread and maida-based snacks that cause energy crashes.
4. Incorporate lean proteins
Protein is crucial for muscle strength and stamina, helping expecting mothers stay active throughout the day.
Protein-Rich Foods:
- Dairy Products: Milk, yogurt and paneer provide protein and calcium.
- Plant-Based Proteins: Include sprouts, tofu, beans and lentils.
- Nuts and Seeds: Flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, walnuts and almonds offer both protein and healthy fats.
5. Focus on iron-rich foods
Iron deficiency can cause fatigue and dizziness, making it essential to include iron-rich foods in your diet.
Best Iron-Boosting Foods:
- Leafy Greens: Spinach, fenugreek (methi) and amaranth.
- Dried Fruits: Dates, raisins and figs enhance iron levels.
- Beetroot: Boosts hemoglobin levels naturally.
- Pulses and Legumes: Chana, masoor dal and moong dal are great sources of iron.
Pro Tip: Pair iron-rich foods with vitamin C sources like oranges or tomatoes to enhance absorption.
Avoid: Excessive tea or coffee, as they inhibit iron absorption.
6. Opt for healthy snacks
Long hours of Holi celebrations can lead to skipped meals and energy dips. Choose nutrient-dense snacks to stay energized.
Healthy Snack Options:
- Roasted Makhana (Fox Nuts): High in protein and fiber.
- Homemade Energy Bars: Made with dates, nuts and seeds for a nutritious boost.
- Fruit with Yogurt: A refreshing and protein-rich snack.
- Dry Fruits: Almonds, walnuts and pistachios provide instant energy.
Avoid: Fried snacks like samosas and store-bought sweets, which can cause bloating and sluggishness.
7. Indulge in festive treats in moderation
Festivals in India wouldn’t be complete without traditional sweets. While indulging is fine, choosing healthier alternatives can prevent post-celebration fatigue.
Healthier Sweet Options:
- Baked Gujiya: Reduces oil intake while retaining flavor.
- Jaggery-Based Sweets: A better alternative to refined sugar sweets.
- Thandai with Almond Milk: A nutritious and delicious festive drink.
- Fresh Fruit Chaat: A naturally sweet treat with honey and nuts.
Avoid: Excessive sugar, deep-fried foods and artificial flavors.
8. Follow a post-festive recovery diet
After a long day of festivities, replenishing lost energy is essential. Focus on balanced meals rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates and vegetables to restore energy and support recovery.
By making mindful food choices, expecting mothers can enjoy summers to the fullest while staying energised and healthy. Wishing you a joyful and fatigue-free delivery!
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
