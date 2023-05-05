Top 6 Ayurvedic remedies for managing low blood pressure

Low blood pressure can put one at risk of heart attack, strokes among a variety of other health problems. It occurs when blood flows through your vessels at a lower than normal pressure. A reading lower than 90 millimetres of mercury (mm Hg) for the top number (systolic) or 60 mm Hg for the bottom number (diastolic) can be termed as low blood pressure. When the BP drops too low, your body organs may not get the required oxygen and nutrients which requires immediate attention. While many people almost always have a low BP, for others it could signal a health trouble. Confusion, dizziness, feeling tired, blurry vision, headache, neck pain, nausea, heart palpitations can be symptoms of low blood pressure, however, many people do not show any symptoms at all. (Also read: Ayurveda expert on best ways to consume black pepper) Due to low blood pressure, there is a lack of nutrient supply in the body and thus a deficiency(Freepik)

Dr Dimple Jangda, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach, in her recent Instagram post talked about Ayurveda remedies or dietary practices that can help control low blood pressure. According to Dr Jangda, low blood pressure could also be due to lack of nutrients in the diet and one must add the necessary vitamins and minerals to get relief from the condition.

"Due to low blood pressure, there is a lack of nutrient supply in the body and thus a deficiency of Vitamin B 12, folate and iron, which means your body doesn't have enough reserves to make RBC, the red blood cells and thus there is low blood circulation, low sugar levels and other symptoms like fatigue, exhaustion, dizziness and giddiness and even inability to focus," says Dr Jangda.

LOW BP SYMPTOMS

Common symptoms to look out for:

Blurred or fading vision

Dizziness or light-headedness

Fainting

Fatigue

Trouble concentrating

Nausea

AYURVEDA HOME REMEDIES FOR LOW BLOOD PRESSURE

Here's what the Ayurveda expert suggests one should do:

1. Overnight soaked raisins consumed on an empty stomach is very beneficial. Soak 5 raisins overnight and have it next morning along with the water it is soaked in. It is a great way of getting your iron levels up.

2. Drink sufficient amount of water to maintain hydration levels in the body.

3. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet for necessary vitamins and minerals.

4. Carrot and spinach juices are amazing when suffering from Low BP.

5. Amla juice is excellent in controlling blood pressure. One can have one amla per day. A rich source of Vitamin C and antioxidants, it is a great way to absorb nutrients from the other foods you are eating.

6. Tulsi (Basil leaves) helps in lowering blood pressure. Chewing 5-6 basil leaves every morning helps to bring blood pressure back to normal.

