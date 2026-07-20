Transformation coach shares 7 signs your body may not be getting enough protein and what to do about it

One of the biggest misconceptions with protein is that people think that only those who are working out really hard or going to the gym or those who are bodybuilders require protein. It is an absolute myth because the fact of the matter is that protein is required for us to be healthy and is important for proper functioning for the body. Yash Vardhan Swami, founder and transformation coach, TrainedByYVS, explains how to tell if you're not eating enough protein with these signs.

7 telltale signs your protein intake may be lower than your body's needs. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Woman who lost 27 kg shares exactly what to eat before and after a workout for fat loss: ‘Aim for 15-25 g of protein…’

How much protein do we need?

According to Yash, we need 0.8 to 1.6 grams of protein per kg of body weight, and it would vary depending upon how much muscle we are carrying, what our daily activity is like, and what our age is. “Older and younger adults actually require more protein than the general, and if you are obviously working out and super active, you would require more protein,” added Yash.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, if you are not having enough protein, here are some signs that will prove that: 1. Weakness and muscle loss {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, if you are not having enough protein, here are some signs that will prove that: 1. Weakness and muscle loss {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to Yash, you will start feeling weak because if you do not have enough protein, your body will not be able to sustain your lean body mass. So, your skin would get saggy, and you would lose muscle. Basically, your muscles become weak.

You will start feeling weak because if you do not have enough protein.

2. Constant hunger and cravings

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yash highlighted that if you do not have enough protein, you will feel hungry and crave food all the time because protein is the most satiating macronutrient.

3. Frequent infections

If you are getting frequent infections, that can also be a sign that you are dealing with a protein deficiency because protein is necessary for your immunity.

4. Low energy levels

Lack of protein can lead to low energy levels. So, if your energy levels are low all the time, again, look into your protein levels.

5. Mood and motivation

Protein is required to make most neurotransmitters, which are the brain chemicals that decide your mood and everything else. So, if protein is low, neurotransmitters take a hit.

Those who are dealing with extremely low levels of protein would also notice more dark circles and more swelling overall.

6. Slower wound healing, dark circles, and swelling

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If you get injured, wound healing is slower than normal because protein is necessary for the recovery process. Those who are dealing with extremely low levels of protein would also notice more dark circles and more swelling overall, swelling in the body, because that can also increase inflammation.

7. Skin, hair, and nails take a hit

“Last but not least, your skin, hair, and nails would start taking a hit,” said Yash. Skin would start looking older and dehydrated. You might just start losing hair, and your nails would become brittle if you do not have enough protein.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}