Triptii Dimri on home remedies, self-care, tennis, fitness and why she stopped punishing herself at the gym: Interview

Actor Triptii Dimri's career trajectory in Bollywood is an exciting mix of talent and stardom. After marking major milestones, from starring in the blockbuster film Animal, the cult favourite Laila Majnu, to becoming Victoria's Secret India's first-ever brand ambassador, the actor recently stepped into the beauty industry as an investor, co-founder and co-creator of a new-age eye beauty brand, Peep.

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To talk about this new feather in her hat, her fitness schedules, home remedies she has picked over the years from her mom and grandmom, what her self-care routine looks like, and much more, the actor took some time off her busy schedule for an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Starting an eye-beauty brand

When celebrities have mostly been focusing on skincare or clothes, it intrigued me what could have persuaded Triptii to collaborate with a brand that wanted to make contact lenses. According to the actor, what attracted her to Peep Coloured Contact Lenses was that it wasn’t trying to do another version of something that already exists.

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{{^usCountry}} “I believed that there was a white space in the eye category, and no brand was doing this. The eye is such an expressive part of your face, but when you think about beauty, we usually talk about skin, lips or hair first. I found it interesting that the brand was looking at the eye as its own space for self-expression. I liked that I could come in as an investor and a collaborator and build this category,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I believed that there was a white space in the eye category, and no brand was doing this. The eye is such an expressive part of your face, but when you think about beauty, we usually talk about skin, lips or hair first. I found it interesting that the brand was looking at the eye as its own space for self-expression. I liked that I could come in as an investor and a collaborator and build this category,” she shared. {{/usCountry}}

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Her approach to exercise

When it comes to celebrity fitness, there are extensive routines and detailed plans created by a team to ensure optimal health and a fit body. However, for Triptii, fitness looks different. She shared, “Tennis will always be special to me because I played it growing up, so it never really feels like a workout. I also enjoy Pilates and lighter strength training.”

However, earlier, Triptii confessed that she thought being fit meant ‘pushing yourself as hard as possible’, because of which she used to train much more intensely before shoots. “Eventually, I realised that I was arriving on set tired, which defeated the purpose. Now I’m much more interested in feeling strong and having energy than exhausting myself,” she added.

Her go-to workout routine on busy days

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But with busy shoots and constantly changing schedules, it must get difficult to stay active and take care of your body. So, Triptii's mantra has been simple: “Don’t try to make it complicated.”

She shared that if she has an hour, she will do a proper workout. However, if she has less time, she'll do something lighter rather than convince herself that it’s not worth doing. “Pilates, some weights, or even just getting my body moving helps. I’ve also stopped looking at exercise as something I have to punish myself with because I ate something I liked. I love food, so for me it has always been about finding a balance,” she confessed.

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‘I’m very comfortable doing nothing’

As for her ideal ‘reset day’ when she is not working, Triptii confessed that it looks like: “A slow morning, good food, some time alone, and absolutely no pressure to be productive. I’d probably have tea, eat something I’m craving, take a long shower, do my skincare, and maybe play tennis or do some yoga.”

“And honestly, I’m very comfortable doing nothing. I think that’s something I’ve become better at, not feeling guilty if I spend a few hours just reading, watching something or sitting around,” she added.

Her wellness habits

We have all picked some wellness habits or home remedies from our mothers, aunts or grandmothers, sharing the ones that have stayed with her, Triptii revealed, “I grew up around a lot of very simple home remedies. I’ve always liked [using] besan, curd and turmeric as a face or body pack, and I’ve also grown up hearing about amla, reetha, and shikakai for hair. These are small things, but they stay with you.”

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As for the one wellness trend she loved and one she didn't understand the hype around, Triptii confessed that she is quite open to experimenting, so she doesn’t have a long list of things she hates. However, she shared, “Anything that involves doing something extreme to your face or body just because it’s trending is probably not for me. I’m very much in the less-is-more camp. It's also a big part of why I believe in Peep, adding a colored contact lens without you having to do much else.”

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Things that lift her mood

The actor believes in the ‘less-is-more’ mantra, and the small, seemingly insignificant things that uplift her mood are closely related to this lifestyle: “Good food. It really is that simple for me. A cup of tea, something I’m craving, and some time when nobody needs anything from me can completely change my mood. And if I get to play tennis afterwards, even better. I’m very easily pleased.”

Triptii also shared with us one self-care rule she has learned to follow as her career has become busier, which helps her feel like herself, both physically and mentally. She confessed, “I’ve learnt that I need some time where I’m not performing for anyone, literally or otherwise. Even if it’s just five or ten minutes, I like putting my phone away and sitting by myself. And physically, I’ve learnt to listen to my body instead of constantly pushing it. Sleep, food, movement and taking a little time for yourself sound very basic, but when work gets hectic, those are the first things you tend to neglect.”

Her favourite travel destination

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In the end, we asked Triptii to share that one travel destination that she has grown to love and always goes back to. For the actor, it is Italy. “Italy is very special to me. I love the Amalfi Coast, Capri, the little towns, the food, the sea, everything feels very serene there,” she shared.

However, what she really loves about travelling is not having every minute planned. “I like wandering around, finding a little café, sitting somewhere with a coffee and just watching people. I think everyone should travel somewhere at least once, where they can forget their routine for a few days,” she confessed.