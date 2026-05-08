65-year-old grandmother from Ahmedabad lives up to her Gujarat’s 'fittest' title, proves age is no bar to a fit body

In a world obsessed with quick fixes and overnight transformations, 65-year-old Renu Sidhu is a breath of fresh air. The Ahmedabad-based content creator, grandmother and fitness entrepreneur took to Instagram on May 1 to share a powerhouse workout montage that can leave you in awe. Also read | 62-year-old grandmother shares her secret to staying fit: 'Exercise won’t make you look younger than you are but...' Renu Sidhu, a 65-year-old gym entrepreneur from Ahmedabad, showcases her fitness journey through social media. (Instagram/ renu.sidhu)

Renu isn't just lifting weights; she’s lifting the spirits of thousands of women across the country. She captioned her post: "I am 65, and I’m showing up every day, because consistency and discipline are the two main factors that make me fit even at 65. If I can do it, then you all can too!

How Renu Sidhu stays fit at 65 In the video, Renu showcases a balanced mix of strength training, functional movement, and stability exercises. Her routine is a masterclass in maintaining muscle mass and joint health in one’s golden years. Sidhu is seen performing overhead dumbbell presses and shoulder shrugs. These movements are essential for maintaining bone density and upper-body strength, which are often the first to decline with age.

One of the most impressive parts of the clip shows Renu performing mountain climbers on a bosu ball. This requires immense core stability and coordination. From lateral raises to cable face pulls, Renu focuses on shoulder health and posture. These exercises help combat the hunched posture often associated with ageing, ensuring she stays upright and confident.

The video also captures her using the pec deck machine, highlighting that a mix of free weights and machines is the best way to safely push muscle limits while protecting the joints.