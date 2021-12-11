Try these fenugreek and onion juice hair masks to stop hair fall in winters

Winter season can make your hair lacklustre and lifeless due to the cold and dry air playing havoc with the natural moisture of your tresses. Hair fall can be distressing and heart-breaking, but winter season requires a separate hair care routine.

While hot showers are tempting in winter season, avoid washing your hair with hot water to prevent damage. Oil massages as well as deep conditioning from time to time can also provide protection to your hair during this season. If you care for your hair, then avoid blow drying them as it will only make the problem of hair fall worse.

If this doesn't work for you, there are certain home remedies advised by an expert that can come to your rescue.

Fenugreek, curd, and curry leaves mask

Not only eating fenugreek or methi is a must in winter due to its wonderful nutrients from folic acid, riboflavin, copper, potassium, calcium, iron, manganese to Vitamin A, B6, C, K, the herb is excellent for your hair also.

"For smooth and silky hair even in winters, use this mask. Soak 2 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds for the night. Grind the soaked seeds, along with curd and handful of fresh curry leaves in the mixer in the morning. Sieve the mix and apply the liquid on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Wash with a sulphate free shampoo and condition lightly," advises Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Onion juice mask

Another powerful home remedy for your hair is onion juice. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of onions could be very helpful in hair fall as it will them grow naturally and stay disease-free.

"Onion juice is the rage nowadays. You can make your own mask of adding some honey and rosewater to the onion juice. It will moisturize your hair, take care of hair fall and strengthen your hair to brave the cold weather," says Dr Kapoor.

Apart from these hair masks, you can wear scarves or silk caps to protect your hair from sun and wind in the winters. Do not forget to consult an expert if the hair fall is severe.

