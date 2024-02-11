While a healthy diet and exercise are crucial for overall well-being, sexual health can be influenced by various external factors hence, recognising and addressing these factors can help individuals overcome sexual health challenges and enhance their overall quality of life. Sexual wellness is an essential aspect of overall health and wellbeing in both the genders but while having a good diet and nutrition helps in improving physical health, there are several other factors like stress, poor diet, lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking alcohol, drug usage, environmental variables such as air pollution, exposure to hazardous chemicals, water contamination and certain medications can have an impact an individual’s sexual wellness. Ultimate guide for sexual stamina: 5 tips to last longer in bed, how supplements can increase timing (Photo by Cătălin Dumitrașcu on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anjalika Atrey, Consultant Psychiatrist Sexologist and De-addiction Specialist at Fast&Up, shared that when it comes to intimacy, sexual stamina plays a vital role in ensuring a fulfilling experience for both partners. She recommended -

1. Regular Exercise: Engaging in physical activity boosts blood circulation and improves cardiovascular health, contributing to better stamina in bed.

2. Communication: Openly discussing desires and preferences with your partner can lead to a deeper connection and a more satisfying sexual experience.

3. Foreplay: Incorporating ample foreplay not only heightens arousal but also helps in delaying ejaculation, allowing for longer-lasting pleasure.

4. Relaxation Techniques: Practicing relaxation methods like deep breathing or meditation can alleviate performance anxiety and promote a more relaxed state of mind during intimate moments.

5. Healthy Lifestyle: Maintaining a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and avoiding excessive alcohol or smoking can significantly impact sexual stamina.

She revealed, “In addition to these tips, certain supplements like L-arginine, ginseng, and maca root have been known to enhance sexual performance by increasing blood flow and improving libido. However, it’s essential to consult with a Sexologist before incorporating any supplements into your routine, as they may interact with existing medications or have potential side effects. While supplements can complement efforts to increase sexual stamina, it’s crucial to combine them with healthy lifestyle habits and communication with your partner for a truly fulfilling and lasting experience in bed.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Prabhojit Mohanty, Psychiatrist, Sexologist and De-addiction specialist, suggested 5 tips to last longer in bed and highlighted how supplements can increase timing -

Tip #1: Exercise regularly and get enough sleep. Exercising regularly and getting enough sleep not only improves your physical health, but can also help with stamina in the bedroom. Make sure to prioritize both of these activities in your daily routine.

Tip #2: Cut out alcohol and caffeine. Alcohol and caffeine can both have a negative impact on sexual stamina. Alcohol is a depressant that can lower testosterone levels and increase fatigue, while caffeine is a stimulant that can lead to increased anxiety and stress, both of which can negatively affect stamina.

Tip #3: Eat a balanced diet. A balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates is essential for maintaining optimal sexual stamina. Try to avoid overly processed and sugary foods, as these can lead to an imbalance of hormones, which can have a negative impact on sexual stamina.

Tip #4: Take the right supplements. Certain supplements have a positive effect on sexual stamina. Some examples include Vitamin E, Zinc, L-arginine, Brahmi, and Maca. These supplements can help improve the balance of hormones in the body, making it easier for men to achieve and maintain an erection.

Tip #5: Talk to your partner. Communication is essential for healthy relationships, including in the bedroom. Talking to your partner about their needs and preferences can help you know how to best satisfy them. It can also help to create a safe environment where you can feel comfortable expressing yourself freely and being honest about your needs. This can help improve your overall communication and lead to improved sexual stamina in the long run.